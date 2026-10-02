City sex shop licence applicant says it’s her dream to run her own venture

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A mother-of-two held back tears as she described being made redundant from the sex shop where she worked and her dream of running her own venture.

Eve Goodman, who used to manage Simply Pleasure on Park Street, Swansea, has applied for a licence to run a sex shop on Singleton Street and set out out her plans to councillors at a meeting on September 29.

There are strict rules around such establishments and concern was raised in the licensing meeting that the proposed shop, Swon, was next to a central access point for victims and survivors of sexual violence, sexual exploitation and domestic abuse called One Stop Shop.

It’s separated from the proposed sex shop by a narrow parking area with its main entrance on the side facing away from it.

During the meeting it also emerged that the name of one of the support initiatives operating from this building – the Swan Project, aimed at women at risk of sexual exploitation – was almost identical to Swon and could potentially lead to misunderstanding for new Swan Project clients.

Concerned councillors also pointed out that Swon would be a few metres away from the Grand Theatre, which Cllr Penny Matthews said had a stage school.

Miss Goodman said she hadn’t been aware of the work done at One Stop Shop when applying for the licence, that she fully supported it, and that her values aligned with theirs.

Addressing the committee she said she had sons aged nine and 17 and had an “impeccable track record” of managing Simply Pleasure for 11 years before it closed.

“When I got made redundant it was obviously devastating and heartbreaking, and I felt like I was losing not just my job but also the community I had built up over the years,” she said, pausing to compose herself. “It has been a dream of mine to have my own shop for years now.”

The 40-year-old said Swon would be inclusive, sex-positive, female-owned and operated and be built around the values of consent, education and dignity.

She said she wanted to help break down the shame around sex, welcome all genders and backgrounds, and create a safe and respectful space for adults – women in particular – “to explore their sexuality safely, confidently and without judgement”.

Earlier in the meeting Janine Evans – the manager of a multi-agency sexual violence and domestic abuse support service which commissions One Stop Shop – explained that a lot of consideration had gone into choosing the Singleton Street building as a location.

Ms Evans said vulnerable adults and children were supported there and that in the service’s view the proposed sex shop risked undermining the purpose of One Stop Shop – one that had taken a lot of hard work to establish over the past decade.

Ms Evans said this work included reducing barriers for victims to come forward, but stressed the objection – one of three submitted to the council – was not on the basis of any moral view on sex establishments.

Miss Goodman said she fully respected One Stop Shop. “That work is essential,” she said. Referring to her own values and “by extension” those of Swon, she said: “For that reason I don’t believe the two services are incompatible.”

Miss Goodman wants Swon to operate from 9am to 8pm seven days a week but said Sundays would be for workshops rather than the retail element of the business.

Asked by Cllr Mark Tribe if Simply Pleasure had attracted “unsavoury people”, she said not in her experience. She added that she and colleagues had had radios which could alert the council-employed city centre rangers if required.

Councillors heard that Swon would have mirrored stickers on its ground floor windows and that an internal partition would prevent people on the street seeing anything inside it when customers went in and out.

During the meeting Miss Goodman also said she hadn’t been aware of the Grand Theatre stage school referred to. She said theatre customers “go there for a purpose” and didn’t wait around while young people, she said, had hung around the vicinity of Simply Pleasure attracted by vape shops.

The meeting heard there were currently no sex shops in Swansea city centre and that councils must abide by legislation and consider their own sex establishment licensing policy when determining applications.

A report before the licensing sub-committee said there was presumption against approval if a sex establishment was near to a theatre or women’s refuge among other types of venues.

Miss Goodman said she had not been able to access any grants for her venture and that the Singleton Street property was the last place available for her plans.

She said the entrance was set back and would be discreet. “I’m not forcing anything on anybody,” she said.

The sub-committee retired to consider the evidence and will issue its decision within five working days.

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