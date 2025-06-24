City station to close until next year

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

A railway station in Cardiff is set to close for the rest of the year in order for major upgrades to take place.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said Ty Glas station and its level crossing will be closed from Saturday, July 19.

The level crossing will reopen following the completion of necessary safety upgrades, but the station will be closed for longer and isn’t expected to reopen for another 10 months.

According to TfW, the works are necessary to accommodate the new electric trains that will be introduced as part of the South Wales Metro project.

‘Commitment’

Chief infrastructure officer at TfW, Dan Tipper, said: “The temporary closure of Ty Glas station and its level crossing is a necessary step in our commitment to ensuring the safety of our passengers as we prepare to introduce brand-new tri-mode trains onto the Coryton line.

“These upgrades will not only support the introduction of our new electric trains but also bring long-term benefits to the community by improving the safety of the level crossing, which is more important than ever following the introduction of these much quieter trains.”

Works to the station itself will involve a 16-metre platform extension.

Pathway

The safety enhancements to the level crossing will see the floor of the crossing replaced and the creation of a new pathway that leads from the station to the crossing.

During the station closure, passengers will be directed to Birchgrove station, which is about a 10-minute walk away from Ty Glas.

Those needing to cross over the railway whilst the level crossing is closed will be directed to use the Caerphilly Road bridge.

Work is already well under way to electrify the Coryton and Rhymney lines in Cardiff, also part of the South Wales Metro project.

South Wales Metro is TfW’s scheme to develop an integrated public transport service involving buses, trams and trains.

The upgrading of lines, which are part of what’s known as the Core Valleys Lines, forms an integral part of the Metro project.

As part of this work, 170km of track is being electrified, including lines to Aberdare, Coryton, Merthyr Tydfil, Rhymney and Treherbert.

Work also involves upgrading stations and developing new ones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

