City to become home of Wales’ first Welsh Guards’ Afghanistan memorial

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The first memorial in Wales to honour the Welsh Guards who fell during the Afghan conflict will be situated in Wrexham.

Councillors on Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board unanimously supported the plans to make Wales’ newest city the ‘spiritual home’ of the Afghanistan memorial for the Welsh Guards – at 110-years-old the British Army’s newest foot guards regiment.

The proposals – for a Celtic cross made of Welsh slate to be installed in the Memorial Garden at Bodhyfryd, will still need to secure planning permission but at the council’s Executive Board meeting there was no opposition to the plans.

Flanked by Jiffy Myers, regional veterans officer for the Welsh Guards and Steve Townley, Regional Armed forces Liaison Officer for North Wales, Wrexham Council’s Armed Forces Champion Cllr Beverley Parry Jones said the memorial would be a important place of remembrance for the families of those who fell during the 20-year conflict, which began in 2001.

“Bereaved families cannot visit battlefields in Afghanistan as they can in other countries,” said Cllr Parry Jones. “A memorial would provide a meaningful location for reflection, grief and healing with Wrexham providing a spiritual home for remembrance.”

Support

The idea was backed by all in the council chamber.

“I’m sure we’re all proud to hear this recommendation today.,” said Cllr Brian Apsley.

Cllr Brian Cameron added: “The association of the military with Wrexham goes back 175 years. The Welsh Guards were formed in 1915, prior to the First World War.

“The Afghan War wasn’t a short conflict. The conditions they fought in were absolutely horrific – mountainous ranges – there 457 British casualties lost their lives. Some were Welsh Guards.

“The people of Wrexham have always supported the military and it’s an honour and a privilege to be supporting this application.”

Cllr Jeremy Kent thanked the Welsh Guards for choosing Wrexham – a town and city it has recruited many soldiers from for more than a century.

“I’d like to thank the Welsh Guards for giving Wrexham the honour of being the home for this memorial,” he said. “It will be very well placed and respected.”

His feelings were echoed by Cllr Robert Ian Williams who said the monument would be a ‘wonderful tribute to the past heroic deeds of our men and women’.

Conflicts

The Leader of Wrexham Council, Cllr Mark Pritchard, had the final say.

“Wrexham has always been a proud military town and city,” he said. “When you look at the standards behind us and the loss of life in all conflicts who was on the front line? The armed forces.

“Unfortunately in the world we live in today there will be more conflicts.

“They (the armed forces) protect democracy. The reason we are all sitting here today is because they fight for us and for free speech and we mustn’t forget that.”