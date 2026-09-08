City’s green corridor plans withdrawn just weeks after being put forward

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new green corridor featuring play areas, walking and cycling routes and community gardens as part of a major housing development have been unexpectedly withdrawn.

The new green space and “kickabout area” in Cardiff’s new garden city development were withdrawn less than a month after being put forward.

In August Redrow Homes put plans to Cardiff council to build a “green corridor” between Gateway Linear Park to Groes-wen Primary School in Radyr.

The corridor would have included a shared cycle/footway, a children’s play area, an “informal kickabout area”, orchard, ornamental and native trees, “play and community garden elements”, a wildflower meadow, and community garden planters for use by local residents and the school.

Planning documents stated: “The proposed landscape for the Groeswen green corridor has been designed to enhance and reinforce the existing green infrastructure whilst planning for future phases of Plasdŵr and create a harmonious balance within the Plasdŵr long term development and the existing parcels where occupied and in use such as the school and Cwrt Sant loan.

“In developing the scheme the engineering, arboriculture, ecology, and landscape have all been balanced to prepare a scheme that responds to the site, the wider vision, and aspirations for the place-making at Plasdŵr.”

The proposal was said to provide both “an alternative and safe walking/cycling route to school for children” and “a valuable space for local residents to play and enjoy as well as creating a useful pedestrian link from the dwellings to the east”.

Later in the same month the plans were withdrawn from the council for unknown reasons.

According to the application the majority of the site is made up of bare ground with no vegetation as it has been used as a “compound area” for previous phases of the Plasdŵr development including the adjacent primary school.

Plasdŵr is a massive multi-firm housing development that aims to deliver 7,000 new homes.

Planning permission for the first 630 homes was granted in 2016 with outline permission for the remainder of the 7,000 homes being approved in 2017.

Since then individual parts of the development have been approved intermittently.

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