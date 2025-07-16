Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A city’s poverty postcode lottery “cannot continue” and children’s opportunities must be shared out more equally, a senior councillor has warned.

Newport City Council’s cabinet has approved a new strategy designed to support residents and prevent more people from falling into poverty.

“Newport’s economic growth has yet to be shared equally”, said Cllr Deb Davies, the local authority’s deputy leader.

“Families are faced with food insecurity on a daily basis, children are growing up in poverty,” she told colleagues at a cabinet meeting. “[For] far too many, the postcode you’re born in defines your future – and that cannot continue.”

A Welsh Government study in 2019 found that Newport had the highest proportion of small areas within the most deprived 10% in Wales.

Impact

Cllr Davies, who is also the cabinet member for education, said poverty can also have an impact on education.

She noted research which suggested a 27% attainment gap at GCSE level between pupils eligible for free school meals and those who were not eligible.

“Children will not learn unless there’s food in their bellies, they come to school suitably dressed, and they’ve slept safely in appropriate accommodation,” said Cllr Davies.

One focus of the council’s new anti-poverty strategy and action plan is prevention, including aims to drive up school attendance rates, support school leavers to find employment, training or further education; and work to prevent people becoming victims of scams and financial crime.

The council will also develop its ‘no-one left behind’ scheme, funded by £500 from last year’s budget underspend.

Wealthy

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader, said the cash “won’t solve poverty in Newport” but will be “targeted” at the communities most affected.

“It’s not about bringing down the wealthy, it’s about bringing up the areas left behind,” he added.

Other focuses of the new strategy are on immediate support for people in poverty.

This will include the council raising awareness of various financial support schemes so that residents know what they are entitled to claim.

The council will also develop food poverty support and engage with residents to find out how that help can be prioritised.

More national ‘Food and Fun’ events could be hosted in the city, offering healthy meals and physical activities to young people during school holidays.

The third arm of the strategy will provide longer-term support to help people move out of poverty – including increased access to childcare, more early years provision for children aged under four, and apprenticeship and qualification support.

“Newport is already a city of sanctuary – let’s make it a city of opportunity for every child, from every family in every corner – this strategy is our chance to make a difference,” said Cllr Davies.

