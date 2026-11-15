City’s retail sector returns to growth with rise in footfall ahead of key trading period

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff’s retail sector returned to growth in September, with new figures showing sales increased by 1.56% year on year while city-centre footfall also rose, providing an encouraging start to the autumn trading period ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

That’s the key takeaway from new data shared by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID), which shows Cardiff retail outperforming the wider Great Britain high street trend despite continued pressure on consumer spending.

Figures from retail intelligence company Beauclair reveal that Cardiff retail sales rose 1.56% in September, compared with a 5.86% decline across the High Street Index, which tracks debit and credit card spending across more than 500 retail areas in Great Britain.

The positive retail performance was accompanied by an increase in city-centre footfall, with 4.26 million visits recorded during September, up 1.52% year on year – equivalent to approximately 64,000 additional visits compared with the same period in 2025.

Together, the figures suggest Cardiff continued to attract visitors and retail spending during the early autumn period, even as wider trading conditions remained challenging for town and city centres.

Within retail, the Household category was a particular bright spot, with sales up 31.3% year on year. Covering DIY, interior design, furniture, gardening and household products, the category was one of the strongest performers during September.

Cardiff’s longer-term retail performance also remained ahead of the wider benchmark. Year to date to the end of September, retail sales were down by 1.72% in Cardiff, compared with a 3.2% decline across the High Street Index, pointing to relative resilience across the first nine months of the year.

The figures come as Cardiff prepares for the important final quarter of the retail calendar, when autumn shopping, Black Friday and the festive season provide opportunities for businesses to attract customers and drive spending.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said: “These figures are encouraging as we move into one of the most important trading periods of the year for our city-centre businesses.

“To see Cardiff retail return to growth in September, while the wider high street benchmark remains in decline, is a positive sign. The increase in footfall is also welcome, showing that people are continuing to choose Cardiff as a place to visit, shop and spend time.

“Of course, we know that trading conditions remain challenging and that performance varies significantly between sectors. But these figures demonstrate the continued appeal of Cardiff’s retail offer and give us reasons for cautious optimism as we look towards the final months of the year.”

FOR Cardiff continues to work with businesses across the city centre to support trading, champion the city’s retail and hospitality offer, and create additional reasons for people to visit throughout the year.

With the Christmas trading period approaching, the BID will continue to support initiatives that encourage footfall, promote businesses and help Cardiff make the most of the seasonal opportunities ahead.

Key insights from the September Beauclair data

Cardiff retail returns to growth, outperforming the national trend:

Cardiff September retail sales: +1.56% year on year

High Street Index September retail sales: -5.86% year on year

City-centre footfall increases in early autumn:

September 2026 footfall: 4,256,233

Comparable 2025 footfall: 4,192,447

Increase: 63,786 visits (+1.52%)

Household spending a particular bright spot:

Cardiff Household sales: +31.3% year on year

Category includes DIY, interiors, furniture, gardening and household products

Cardiff retail remains ahead of the wider benchmark year to date:

Cardiff retail sales YTD to September: -1.72%

High Street Index retail sales YTD to September: -3.2%