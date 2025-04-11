Civil servants vote for strike action over office closures

Civil servants in 16 Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government offices have voted for strike action in a dispute over issues including office closures.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales backed industrial action.

They join union members in other parts of the country who voted for action over the same issues last month.

‘Solidarity’

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This second ballot win shows the strength of feeling and solidarity among our members working for MCHLG.

“Management forcing through changes to the way they work negatively impacts them all.

“Our hard-working members have shown they can deliver for the public while working flexibly, but the combination of office closures ending location-neutral recruitment and enforcing rigid office attendance policies removes this choice.

“Managers need to come to the table with meaningful alternative plans or face strike action.”

Engage

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We will continue to engage with unions and staff about a number of proposals – including plans to expand five offices outside of London and close six offices over the next two years, as leases come to an end.

“The department will continue to have offices in every English region as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and all staff affected will be able to continue in their roles in one of these locations.”

