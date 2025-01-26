Civil service office working disputes escalate

Disputes over how much of the working week civil servants have to spend in offices are escalating.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at the Metropolitan Police, Land Registry and Office for National Statistics are involved in rows over office working which have led to votes for industrial action.

The PCS is also campaigning for a four-day week at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The union announced on Friday its members working for the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) have voted for strike action over pay, working conditions and returning to the office for two days a week.

UK Government departments

The more than 200 workers, who investigate complaints about UK Government departments, other public organisations and the NHS in England, voted by 81% for strike action on a 67% turnout.

No strike dates have yet been announced.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Low and stagnating pay is a real issue for our members at the PHSO. It’s exacerbated by people having to pay to commute to the office when they can save money and time by working from home just as effectively, if not more effectively.

“Managers can resolve this dispute if they are prepared to talk to us and be flexible. If they continue to ignore us, then strike action is inevitable.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

