Cladding replacement works planned for high-rise blocks

Major fire safety and energy efficiency improvements are being planned for two high-rise council blocks as part of an ongoing programme.

Cardiff Council is set to consider procurement arrangements for the work at Beech House and Sycamore House on the Hollybush Estate in Whitchurch, with the proposals due to be discussed by Cabinet later this month.

The scheme forms part of a wider programme to replace cladding on the council’s high-rise buildings and bring homes up to current Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) requirements.

Cladding was removed from several council tower blocks following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, when concerns were raised nationally about the safety of external building materials.

While the cladding used on Cardiff’s buildings was not the same aluminium composite material (ACM) identified at Grenfell, subsequent safety reviews found it did not meet current fire safety standards and could pose an additional risk in the event of a fire.

The latest proposals would see a contractor appointed to carry out recladding works at both Beech House and Sycamore House, alongside a range of other improvements designed to enhance fire safety, improve insulation and increase the overall quality of the homes.

If approved, the project will deliver upgraded external cladding systems and improvements to the thermal efficiency of the buildings, helping to reduce heat loss and improve comfort for residents.

The council is proposing a two-stage open procurement process to appoint a single contractor to deliver the works across both buildings.

The approach follows similar high-rise improvement projects already completed elsewhere in the city, including the refurbishment of Lydstep Flats in Llandaff North, which finished in 2024, and earlier works at Nelson House and Loudoun House in Butetown.

Wellbeing

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said the programme remained focused on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of residents living in high-rise accommodation.

“The safety of our residents is always our top priority, and this report marks another important step in our programme to address fire safety and improve living conditions in our high-rise homes,” she said.

“Progressing these works at Beech House and Sycamore House will improve the energy efficiency of the blocks and enhance comfort for residents living there.

“We are committed to keeping residents informed as the project moves forward and ensuring the works are managed carefully, safely and with as little disruption as possible.”

Funding for the project has already been approved in part by the Welsh Government, with further discussions ongoing to secure the remaining investment required.

Cabinet approval at this stage would allow the procurement process to begin, although the final contract award would depend on confirmation of the full funding package.

The proposals will first be considered by the Community and Adult Services Scrutiny Committee on 16 March, before being discussed by Cardiff Council’s Cabinet at its meeting on 19 March.