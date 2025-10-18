Claim council went ‘over the top’ cancelling meetings ahead of by-election

A councillor in Caerphilly believes the local authority went “over the top” by cancelling public meetings ahead of a Senedd by-election.

Cllr Nigel Dix complained to Wales’ public services ombudsman about the decision, but said the watchdog will not investigate the matter because he is an elected council member.

Eight candidates are in the running to become Caerphilly’s next Senedd member in a by-election scheduled for Thursday October 23.

Shortly after the by-election was announced, Caerphilly County Borough Council suspended most of its public meetings until after polling day.

Restrictions

In guidance to councillors, its chief executive Richard Edmunds argued restrictions would “prevent any council business during the period being used to secure electoral advantage”.

“Normal and scheduled council business can and must continue during an election period… [but] publicity and council activities cannot be perceived as seeking to influence public opinion on contentious national subjects or to promote the public image of a candidate or their party,” he added in further justification of the council’s decision.

Cllr Dix, who complained to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, branded the council’s self-imposed restrictions “totally bizarre” because the election is not for a local authority position.

“The Senedd has continued with committee meetings – and it’s a Senedd election,” he added.

Complaint

But the Blackwood independent said the ombudsman’s office was unable to take up his complaint, because it can only consider matters raised by members of the public.

He added that he felt elected members should have the right to make a complaint if they are to hold the council to account.

The Senedd announced the by-election on September 3, and for two weeks Caerphilly Council continued to hold meetings as normal.

In the weeks since, however, it has cancelled 12 scheduled meetings, including a cabinet session, a full council meeting, and various scrutiny committees including education and social services.

These will reportedly be rescheduled for after the election.

Who is standing in the Caerphilly by-election?

Steve Aicheler – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Anthony Stuart Cook – Gwlad

Gareth Hughes – Wales Green Party

Gareth John Potter – Welsh Conservative Party

Llŷr Tomos Powell – Reform UK

Roger Anthony Quilliam – UKIP

Richard Tunnicliffe – Welsh Labour

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle – Plaid Cymru