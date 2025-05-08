Claiming compensation for vehicle damage caused by potholes needs to be made easier

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

More needs to be done to highlight how drivers can make compensation claims for vehicle damage due to potholes, a senior councillor has said.

Liberal Democrat, Cllr William Powell, Powys County Council’s vice-chairman has highlighted the issue in a couple of questions to the cabinet member of highways Cllr Jackie Charlton.

This follows a decision earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat/Labour administration to set aside extra funding of £1.226 million from the Welsh Government for use on: “essential highway maintenance.”

Cllr Powell asks that the council “raises awareness” to show residents and visitors where to find on the “council website and other social media channels” how to make a compensation claim in the event of vehicle damage.

He points out that rail firms have an automated compensation service for people who have suffered delays. on the rail network,

Cllr Powell said: “Such a move would potentially incentivise improvement.”

Digital platform

On the extra funds to the council that will be used on the Powys roads, Cllr Powell asks: “What plans are being worked up to involve local members in the planning and delivery of that investment, to ensure that local knowledge and residents’ concerns help to inform the strategy to tackle problem potholes and the disintegration of road surfaces.”

Cllr Charlton said: “Members of the public can make highways insurance claims via the councils website.”

“Our aim is to keep members of the public better informed.

“HTR use social media for road closures and maintenance but recognise that social media does not reach all our residents, and we do send out information to local members on road closures which can be shared more widely.”

She added that a new “digital platform” was being used by highway inspectors to manage the “highways asset” and that the council was looking at how to link this back to the main website.

Cllr Charlton said this would: “keep members of the public informed on progress of the jobs they report.”

Report

On the use of the funding Cllr Charlton said that a development session for councillors would take place to explain what would be done.

Cllr Charlton added: “A report will be presented to the corporate leadership Team (CLT) and cabinet that will set out how the highways service intend to use the additional revenue funding to improve maintenance along the highway.”

The council has said that last year it’s average payout for damage from potholes was £3,223.

This came from 10 payouts and follows the council receiving 624 pothole reports throughout the year, although several could have been about the same one.

The council received 624 pothole reports throughout the year but added that the numbers could also include multiple reports of the same pothole.

To make a claim visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/2314/Make-a-Claim

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

