Claims of ‘bullying culture’ within council recycling department

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Claims Denbighshire County Council’s recycling department has a “culture of bullying” have been made by a whistleblower.

A source claimed the matter is due to be discussed at a senior council meeting this week following members of staff reporting the issue to management.

The source said: “This needs to be investigated fully. It is not just one member of staff. It is a group complaint.

“The complaint relates to a culture of bullying in the recycling department. It needs investigating in a thorough manner.”

A spokeswoman for the authority commented: “Denbighshire County Council has a whistleblowing policy and encourages people to raise any concerns under that policy should they wish to do so.

“Whenever we receive a concern, the council will investigate, and where evidence is found to substantiate the concern, we will take the appropriate action.”

She added: “We cannot comment on individual cases that have resulted from this policy.”