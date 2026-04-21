Claims of ‘bullying culture’ within council recycling department
Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter
Claims Denbighshire County Council’s recycling department has a “culture of bullying” have been made by a whistleblower.
A source claimed the matter is due to be discussed at a senior council meeting this week following members of staff reporting the issue to management.
The source said: “This needs to be investigated fully. It is not just one member of staff. It is a group complaint.
“The complaint relates to a culture of bullying in the recycling department. It needs investigating in a thorough manner.”
A spokeswoman for the authority commented: “Denbighshire County Council has a whistleblowing policy and encourages people to raise any concerns under that policy should they wish to do so.
“Whenever we receive a concern, the council will investigate, and where evidence is found to substantiate the concern, we will take the appropriate action.”
She added: “We cannot comment on individual cases that have resulted from this policy.”
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