Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Claims of ‘bullying culture’ within council recycling department

21 Apr 2026 1 minute read
Denbighshire County Council Headquarters. Photo Arwel Parry, CC BY-SA3 via Wikimedia Commons.

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Claims Denbighshire County Council’s recycling department has a “culture of bullying” have been made by a whistleblower.

A source claimed the matter is due to be discussed at a senior council meeting this week following members of staff reporting the issue to management.

The source said: “This needs to be investigated fully. It is not just one member of staff. It is a group complaint.

“The complaint relates to a culture of bullying in the recycling department. It needs investigating in a thorough manner.”

A spokeswoman for the authority commented: “Denbighshire County Council has a whistleblowing policy and encourages people to raise any concerns under that policy should they wish to do so.

“Whenever we receive a concern, the council will investigate, and where evidence is found to substantiate the concern, we will take the appropriate action.”

She added: “We cannot comment on individual cases that have resulted from this policy.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.