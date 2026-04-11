Classic car rally to raise funds for children’s charity

Classic car owners from across south Wales are set to take part in a charity drive later this month to raise money for children’s support services.

Members of the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club South Wales branch will take part in a “Drive It Day” event on Sunday 26 April, joining similar events taking place across the UK.

Around 25 vehicles are expected to take part, setting off from the Coed-y-Mwstwr Hotel before travelling through Bridgend, Aberavon, Margam and the Afon Valley.

The event forms part of National Drive It Day, organised by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs, which raises funds for Childline, run by the NSPCC.

Car owners taking part are encouraged to purchase special plates for their vehicles, with proceeds going towards the charity. The federation has confirmed it will continue supporting Childline through the event for a further five years.

John Hunt, a member of the South Wales branch committee, said the annual event had become a key date for enthusiasts.

He said: “We are very happy to be supporting the annual, nationwide, Drive It Day event in support of the NSPCC Childline charity.

“Every year owners of classic and collectors’ cars gather to dust the cobwebs off their pride and joy and raise money for Childline.”

He added that participants would meet for breakfast before setting off on a “picturesque drive” around the region, returning to the starting point for an informal dinner.

David Whale, chairman of the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs, said the event had raised more than £250,000 for Childline to date.

He said: “The Federation… is proud of its association with the NSPCC.

“FBHVC applauds the generosity of the historic vehicle community and the unwavering support of member clubs and their thousands of enthusiastic members across the UK.”

‘Delighted’

Jane Horsley, a supporter relationship fundraiser for the NSPCC, said the organisation was “delighted” the partnership would continue.

She said: “It is always a fantastic sight to see the many wonderful vehicles being displayed at events across the country… Every penny raised supports the NSPCC’s Childline service which gives children and young people a chance to seek support and help if they have any worries, no matter how big or small.”

Drive It Day takes place annually in April and commemorates the historic 1900 “One Thousand Mile Trial”, an early test of motor vehicles that helped demonstrate the viability of the car.

For more information about the FBHVC and Drive It Day including details of all events being held on April 26 go to Drive It Day | Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs