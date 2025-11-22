Classroom disruption and poor behaviour being normalised in schools

Poor behaviour and aggression are becoming normalised in Welsh schools and colleges, a new report warns.

The Welsh Youth Parliament report warns that many young people, especially those from marginalised groups, feel unsafe or unsupported in their learning environments.

The report, published today by the Youth Parliament’s Crime and Safety Committee, raises urgent concerns about pupil safety and calls for a major shift in how schools respond to disruptive and harmful behaviour.

The findings draw on testimony from nearly 2,000 young people across Wales, collected between September and November 2025.

Together, their experiences paint a worrying picture of what many pupils now face on a daily basis.

Aggression

According to the survey, 40% of young people reported witnessing violent or abusive behaviour in school or college, yet just 19% viewed it as a serious problem. Most respondents still said they felt safe in their educational setting.

This disconnect, the Committee argues, suggests that pupils have become desensitised to behaviour that should be considered unacceptable. “Aggressive and disruptive actions have, for many young people, become the norm,” the report says. “They are simply accepting circumstances no child should be expected to tolerate.”

Their findings are reinforced by a recent Welsh Government workforce survey, in which more than 90% of school staff said disruptive behaviour had increased since the pandemic.

Marginalised pupils

The report raises particular concern about the experiences of disabled pupils, LGBTQ+ young people and those from minority backgrounds.

Disabled respondents were significantly more likely – by up to 12% – to identify violence, bullying and unsafe sexual behaviour as ongoing problems in their schools.

LGBTQ+ pupils, especially those identifying as trans or genderfluid, consistently reported feeling less safe and more isolated, with higher levels of targeted harassment.

Focus groups uncovered troubling personal accounts: pupils describing schools failing to intervene when they were harassed, or feeling vulnerable because staff lacked understanding of their needs. Several said they had stopped reporting incidents because nothing changed.

The Committee warns that without targeted support and genuinely inclusive policies, marginalised young people will continue to face disproportionate risks and barriers to education.

Decision-making

The report also calls for schools to involve pupils far more meaningfully in shaping behaviour and safety policies.

Only 30% of young people surveyed said they had contributed to any decision-making around school safety or behaviour. Many respondents said being listened to—particularly in Years 7 to 9—would help build a stronger, more respectful school culture.

While the Committee praised some schools for prioritising pupil voice, it noted that engagement was inconsistent and often depended on individual teachers rather than whole-school commitment.

The Youth Parliament concludes that better staff support, long-term investment and stronger protections for vulnerable learners are essential to reversing the normalisation of poor behaviour.