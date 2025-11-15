Clean up operation gets underway after Storm Claudia batters Wales

A major clean-up operation is under way across parts of Wales after Storm Claudia brought some of the worst flooding in decades to Monmouthshire, leaving homes, roads and businesses under water.

The storm, named by Spain’s meteorological service, struck on Friday, prompting the Welsh Government to declare a major incident.

Dozens of people were rescued or evacuated from Monmouth when the River Monnow burst its banks and flood defences were overwhelmed.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) recorded some of the heaviest rainfall in the UK during the storm, with 119.6 mm falling in just 12 hours at Tafalog in Gwent.

Floods minister Emma Hardy said the weather is now “more settled” but there “remains a risk of ongoing river flooding”.

At the height of the downpour, emergency services warned residents to stay inside and avoid travel as fast-moving floodwater made several routes impassable.

The Welsh Government said the storm had caused “significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure.”

Ministers thanked emergency workers and volunteers “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people safe”.

Flood warnings

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) issued four Severe Flood Warnings on Saturday morning as river levels in Monmouthshire continued to rise, signalling an ongoing danger to life in the worst-affected communities.

The severe warnings currently in force are:

River Wye at Monmouth (defended areas)

Issued: 03:31, 15 Nov | Updated: 11:17, 15 Nov

Floodwaters remain high despite the town’s defences, with NRW warning that conditions could deteriorate quickly.

River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow

Issued: 03:31, 15 Nov | Updated: 11:14, 15 Nov

Residents are urged to follow evacuation advice as water levels continue to threaten homes and transport routes.

River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston

Issued: 18:19, 14 Nov | Updated: 08:49, 15 Nov

The river has overtopped in places, with properties at immediate risk and emergency teams monitoring the situation.

River Monnow at Skenfrith

Issued: 18:18, 14 Nov | Updated: 08:44, 15 Nov

Flooding remains severe, with NRW maintaining that life-threatening conditions persist in parts of the village and surrounding area.

NRW said the warnings reflect “rapidly changing and exceptionally dangerous” river conditions following Storm Claudia, urging the public to stay away from floodwater and to check the latest updates every 15 minutes on its website.

Seven other flood warning are in force from NRW, covering the River Severn in the Llandrinio Area,

River Severn in the Criggion Area, River Severn in the Pool Quay Area, River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech

River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas, River Severn at Buttington, River Severn in the Welshpool Area.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said fast-flowing water and blocked routes had created “extremely challenging” conditions. The emergency response involved Gwent Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and neighbouring fire crews, alongside the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

Monmouthshire County Council urged residents not to attempt to enter the town centre and to avoid unnecessary journeys. Several roads were closed, and National Rail warned passengers of continued disruption on some services in England and Wales.

‘Extremely bad’

Local MS Peter Fox described the flooding as “extremely bad — the worst I’ve seen for probably 40 years, certainly since defences were put in place.”

He added: “The coming days, weeks and months will be very challenging, and I and my office stand ready to help in whatever way we can. Please don’t put yourselves at risk, which would add pressure to already stretched emergency services.”

Sympathy

Plaid Cymru representatives for South Wales East expressed sympathy for affected residents and called for swift support from government agencies.

Deputy Senedd Leader and Climate Change spokesperson Delyth Jewell MS said: “These extreme weather events are becoming more frequent because of climate change, and we must ensure our communities get the help they need. It must be a devastating time for those affected.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, Plaid’s Shadow Transport spokesperson, said he was seeking answers from ministers on how such extensive flooding could happen and how future risk can be reduced.

Cold snap

As Wales begins its clean-up, forecasters warn that a cold Arctic flow will follow Storm Claudia.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said high pressure to the northwest will drive much colder air across the UK, bringing a risk of snow, ice and widespread frost. Temperatures could fall to –7°C next week, with daytime values staying in single figures and a “marked wind chill”.

Punishing winds of up to 63 mph were recorded at Aberdaron in Gwynedd during the storm.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold-weather alert from Monday to Friday, warning of freezing conditions across much of England and parts of north Wales.