Cleaner air sees pollution monitoring cut back on town’s main road

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Monitoring of pollution from vehicles in a town’s main road is set to be reduced due to a sustained improvement in air quality.

A decision to designate the centre of Usk an air quality management area was taken 20 years ago due to concern nitrogen dioxide, largely emitted by motor vehicles, exceeded levels set in Welsh air quality regulations agreed in 2000.

Cleaner engines have been credited as a “significant factor” in improved air quality as has the 20 mile per hour speed limit first introduced on Monmouth Road and Castle Parade and Bridge Street, which form part of the A472 the main road through the town, in November 2017.

Monitoring in 2005 showed the annual mean nitrogen dioxide objective level of 40ug/m3 (micrograms per meter cubed) was being exceeded along the A472 Bridge Street and parts of Castle Parade.

The air quality management area was declared by Monmouthshire County Council that November and largely focused on Bridge Street and parts of Castle Parade while an air quality action plan took effect from September 2009, after approval from the Welsh Government.

The council’s environmental health department was required to undertake regular monitoring and used diffusion tubes to record nitrogen dioxide levels every month and says levels have been improving since 2012.

The annual objective level has not been exceeded at any of the monitoring locations since 2015 while in 2025 the highest concentration was 20.7µg/m3 which is almost half the objective level which triggered the air quality management order.

Monitoring shows 2025 was the eighth year below 36µg/m3, which allows for the lower pollution levels that could be reasonably expected with reduced vehicle movements during the Covid pandemic in 2020 / 2021.

A consultation on revoking the air quality management area ran from the end of January to March 2 with a letter delivered to more than 170 addresses. Verbal feedback was supportive, according to the county council, while Usk Town Council supports revoking the order with Nno concerns or objections raised.

A decision to revoke the order is due to be made by council Labour cabinet member Angela Sandles. If it is agreed some monitoring will continue, with results provided in the annual review reports of local air quality in Monmouthshire to the Welsh Government.

The air quality steering group intends to continue to follow steps in the updated action plan from January 2023 intended to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow along Bridge Street.

Legislation and guidance requires air qaulity management areas are revoked at the earliest opportunity to properly reflect air quality conditions and assist in the proportionate allocation of council resources.

As well as improvement in engine technology and the lower speed limit other key measures in reducing pollution have included enforcement of double yellow line parking, a lorry watch scheme to enforce the weight restriction on the main road, improved signage and development of the Usk Town Masterplan.

A steering group chaired by environmental health and bringing together county councillors, Usk and Llanbadoc councils, Usk Civic Society, and council officers, has reviewed steps taken to address air quality.