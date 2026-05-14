Climate campaigners urge new Welsh Government to deliver net zero by 2040

Nation.Cymru Team

Cardiff-based climate campaigners are urging the new Welsh Government to deliver on their pledge to make Wales net zero by 2040.

Friends of the Earth Cymru says the Plaid Cymru government must show bold ambition to drive the changes that will improve lives and restore nature. This will require actions across cabinet areas.

Friends of the Earth Cymru is calling for stronger action to protect communities and wildlife from all forms of pollution, a ban on all coal extraction, warm and energy-efficient homes for all, prioritising active travel and public transport over damaging road schemes, and supporting grassroots initiatives to reduce waste and encourage re-use.1

The 2026 Senedd election results show strong public backing for parties committed to tackling the climate and nature emergencies. Friends of the Earth Cymru says this aligns with a recent poll, showing most people support solutions that would create a cleaner, greener and fairer Wales—particularly where these bring clear benefits to people and their local communities.

A YouGov poll2, commissioned by Friends of the Earth Cymru in March, found that 6 in 10 (60%) Welsh adults are worried about climate change and its impact on their lives. Concern rises to nearly 8 in 10 (78%) among young people aged 16–29.

The poll showed strong support across all demographic and voter groups for policies that directly benefit people and communities—such as cutting energy bills, saving money, and improving quality of life and the local environment—with support being even higher among Plaid Cymru supporters.

For instance:

· 81% support more funding to make homes more energy efficient (92% of Plaid Cymru supporters)

· 66% support creating a new fund for toy libraries (75% of Plaid Cymru supporters)

· 59% support free bus travel for all Welsh residents (rising to 67% of Plaid Cymru supports and 76% of 16 -29-year-olds)

Cleaning up our air, water and land is vital to ensure a healthy environment for everyone. There is strong support, for example, for cleaning up polluted land sites (80%), a new plan to tackle microplastics (67%) and ambitious new targets to clean up our air (67%).

Clean energy

The poll also found a strong preference for clean energy over dirty and polluting sources. Well over half of people in Wales have an unfavourable opinion of coal (58%)—rising to 74% among Plaid Cymru supporters. This suggests there would be public support for strengthening policy and legislation in this area.

Haf Elgar, Director of Friends of the Earth Cymru said: “We have a new Senedd and Welsh Government—now it’s time to act. Our polling makes it clear people want action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, which will bring down the cost of living, improve health, and reduce inequality.

“We call on the new Plaid Cymru government to take bold and urgent action across cabinet areas to deliver on their manifesto commitment for Wales to be net zero by 2040.

“We need a home energy efficiency programme which rids Wales of fuel poverty and gives everyone a warm home, air pollution targets so that every child has clean air, and accessible public transport for every community.

And our communities deserve a better future. Land and water that has been polluted by our industrial past must be cleaned up, and communities able to shape their own positive and hopeful future.”