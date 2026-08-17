Climate change is real but people should enjoy it – Richard Tice

George Thompson and Harry Taylor, Press Association Political Staff

Richard Tice has urged people concerned about global warming to stop being “doom and gloom”, as it could see an improvement in English wine.

The Reform UK deputy leader acknowledged climate change is “real”, but said there was no proof net zero policies would halt it – and to think it can be stopped is “arrogant”.

Instead, Mr Tice suggested the public should enjoy it when it gets warm, adding: “If it means that English wine and sparkling wine gets better and better, fantastic”.

In July, the Met Office said that 2,700 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes during the May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.

Of those, they estimated that 42% “died as a result of the extra heat caused by human-induced warming”.

Asked by the Press Association whether he believes climate change is real and what the solution to solving it is, Mr Tice said: “Of course climate change is real, but where is the evidence that net zero is going to stop it? Where is the evidence? There isn’t any.

“Climate change has always happened, it always will. Maybe the smarter thing to do is to adapt to it, (rather) than think arrogantly you can stop it.

“I’m old enough to remember 1976 – this feels a bit the same. That was 50 years ago.

“I think when it’s a bit warm, let’s enjoy it. And if it means that English wine and sparkling wine gets better and better, fantastic. That means we can take on the French, fantastic.

“Let’s celebrate some of these things rather than just be sort of doom and gloom about it.”

Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s Treasury spokesperson, said governments should build more reservoirs to take advantage of the wet winters.

Labour announced nine new reservoirs in 2025. The first of that tranche may be completed in 2036.

One that was previously under construction before the Government’s announcement last year, Havant Thicket in Portsmouth, is already due to open in 2031. It will be the first new reservoir in more than 30 years.

Desalination plants

Mr Tice, who splits his time between the UK and the Middle East, drew a parallel with the region.

He said: “Where’s been the discussion about desalination plans that are used in other parts of the world – very, very successfully?

“There’s not much water on land in the Middle East. They use desalination plants. We’re surrounded by water. If it’s too difficult to build a reservoir, let’s look at desalination plants.

“It’s a can-do, business-like, get stuff done attitude, that this country needs in order to get us out of the mess we’re currently in.”

On Friday, the Guardian reported that Thames Water is preparing to restart the UK’s only desalination plant, but it will not be ready until the winter.

The Thames Gateway plant in Beckton, London, has only been used a handful of times since it was first opened around 15 years ago.

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