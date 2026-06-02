Climate coalition calls on First Minister to make climate and nature ‘the heartbeat of government’ in first 100 days

Stephen Price

Climate Cymru has written to the new First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, welcoming the ambitions of the Welsh Government’s first 100-day plan while calling for stronger action to ensure climate and nature are embedded across government.

Representing a broad coalition of organisations, businesses and community leaders across Wales, Climate Cymru said the new government has a “mandate for action” to deliver a fairer, greener Wales , but warned that climate and nature risk being diluted without dedicated leadership at Cabinet level.

The coalition is calling on the First Minister to appoint a Deputy Minister for Nature and Climate to strengthen oversight of climate action and nature recovery, ensuring these priorities are fully integrated into government decision-making.

Bethan Sayed: Head of Politics for Climate Cymru, said: “The pressures facing Wales today, rising costs, poverty, food insecurity, energy bills, climate impacts and nature loss, are deeply connected. The solutions are connected too.”

“This government has an opportunity to lead differently: by listening, partnering with communities and putting fairness, resilience and climate action at the centre of decision-making.”

“Climate and nature must be the heartbeat of government policy if Wales is to build a healthier, fairer and more secure future.”

In its letter, Climate Cymru welcomed the principles behind the government’s 100-day roadmap and outlined recommendations under three themes aligned with the Cymru Together movement: making life fairer, putting power in people’s hands, and restoring nature for everyone.

Climate Cymru urged ministers to accelerate investment in warmer, energy-efficient homes to reduce bills, tackle fuel poverty and create secure local jobs. The coalition called for a local authority-led, street-by-street retrofit approach to upgrading housing stock and stronger links between anti-poverty measures, housing, food and green spaces.

The coalition also backed the development of a national food strategy that prioritises locally produced, nutritious food in schools, hospitals and other public settings to support farmers, improve health and strengthen food security.

Community-ownership

Climate Cymru welcomed plans to strengthen Welsh public energy through Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru and said communities must directly benefit from Wales’ renewable future.

The coalition called for a model that supports community-owned energy, reduces household costs and ensures local communities share in economic benefits.

Climate Cymru also urged the government to strengthen community wealth-building and ensure groups often excluded from decision-making , including young people, migrant communities and disabled people , have a meaningful role in shaping policy.

The letter welcomed commitments to an updated Climate and Nature Action Plan and reforms to farming support, while stressing the need to place nature recovery at the heart of long-term planning.

Climate Cymru said farmers should be supported as key partners in restoring ecosystems, improving soil and water quality, and strengthening food resilience.

The coalition also highlighted Wales’ role as a global partner on climate action, urging ministers to ensure Welsh policy reflects international solidarity with communities on the frontline of climate impacts.

Climate Cymru said it stands ready to work constructively with the new administration while holding the government accountable for delivery.

Bethan Sayed shared: “People across Wales consistently support stronger action on climate and nature , especially when it makes life fairer, lowers bills and strengthens communities.”

“We want to be a constructive partner to the government, helping turn ambition into delivery and ensuring policies improve people’s everyday lives.”

Climate Cymru has requested an early meeting with the First Minister and Cabinet to discuss how its network can support delivery of a fairer, greener and more resilient Wales.