Climate experts say Reform UK manifesto threatens Wales’ clean energy progress

Amelia Jones

Climate experts in Wales have warned that Reform UK’s newly launched election manifesto could undermine the nation’s transition to clean energy and threaten communities already affected by climate change.

The manifesto, launched on Thursday, proposes scrapping devolved net-zero targets and banning new onshore wind and solar farms.

The party says it would abolish Wales’ 2030 and 2040 net-zero goals and remove net zero as a central driver of decisions on energy, planning and local government, instead prioritising affordability, reliability and energy security.

It also plans to review environmental laws such as the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 and dismantle Natural Resources Wales, transferring strategic powers back to ministers while restructuring regulatory functions. Reform says the changes would reduce costs and support economic growth, though critics warn they could weaken Wales’ clean energy transition.

Responding to the announcement, Stan Townsend Head of Policy at Climate Cymru said: “Onshore wind and solar are critical for Wales’ energy future. Projects are already creating local jobs, generating cleaner and more affordable power. We should be opening the door to these opportunities, not slamming it shut.

“Recent world events show just how costly it is to remain tied to fossil fuels. When global energy markets can be thrown into chaos overnight, it exposes how insecure and costly our dependence on oil and gas really is. Wales has abundant home-grown renewable power that remains stable and affordable regardless of geopolitical shocks.”

Price shocks

Experts say investing in renewable energy, warm homes, and community-led energy projects would strengthen Wales’ economy, protect households from global energy price shocks, and prevent further harm from a changing climate.

Townsend continues: “In an uncertain world, Wales should be building security at home: warmer homes, reliable clean energy and thriving nature that communities can depend on.

“This isn’t just about policy; it’s about bringing down bills, improving lives and an opportunity to build a Wales that is resilient, fairer, and ready for the future.”