Closer ties with Europe ‘essential’ if Wales is to meet challenges in health, education and the economy

Martin Shipton

Wales will not be able to meet the challenges it faces in health, education, housing and security unless the UK develops a stronger, more productive relationship with the European Union, according to the pro-EU group Wales for Europe.

The group’s manifesto ahead of the coming Senedd election states: “The economy of Wales and the UK can be strengthened only by being part of the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union, with the necessary alignment of rules and standards. A strong economy will also be vital to enable us to invest in our defence capabilities alongside our European partners. For all these reasons we must begin to repair our relationship with Europe.”

Wales for Europe is an independent, cross-party organisation that, in the interests of both peace and prosperity, says it campaigns for a closer relationship between Wales and the EU and for the rights of EU citizens in Wales.

Dr. Charles Smith, Chair of Wales for Europe, said: “Events at the international conference at Davos in January 2026 made it very clear that the issue of the UK rejoining the Single European Market and Customs Union can no longer be postponed. A definite commitment towards rejoining the EU must now be considered as a matter of great urgency, not only for political, social and cultural reasons, but in order to strengthen economic and, indeed, military security among like-minded nations.”

The Wales for Europe Manifesto on Europe calls on the next Welsh Government:

* to create a Cabinet role responsible for European and international affairs, and to strengthen the role of the Welsh envoy in Brussels, seeking an ever-closer relationship between devolved nations and regions and other stakeholders in Europe;

* to commissioning an independent assessment of the economic, cultural and social impact of Brexit in Wales, as well as proposing practical remedies for improvement – the assessment should cover hospitality, education, transport, tourism, the arts and public services;

* to pursue deeper collaboration with the EU on climate action, food safety, environmental protection, culture, scientific research and defence;

* to consolidate the new agreement between the UK and EU on the Erasmus+ programme and support a UK-EU Youth Mobility scheme to restore opportunities for a wider cohort of young people to study, work and train abroad;

* to rejoin Creative Europe and support reciprocal touring arrangements for musicians, performers and creative professionals;

* to seek close links with the European Medicines Agency and the European Environment Agency.

‘Crises’

The Manifesto states: “It has been six years since the UK left the EU. In that time, Wales and the UK have endured a succession of crises: multiple Prime Ministers, a global pandemic, a cost-of-living emergency, war in eastern Europe and in recent months a dangerous diplomatic crisis over Greenland. These events have tested and are continuing to test our resilience, our values, and our economy.

“In such a fragile world it is more important than ever for Europe to be united – economically and politically, as well as in terms of security and defence. We can no longer rely on alliances that we have depended on for more than 80 years. The UK is at risk of being seen as weak, isolated and exposed in an increasingly unstable world. These factors magnify the case for the UK to rejoin the EU.

“Even before this year’s international crisis, public opinion had shifted decisively, with a growing majority across Britain now recognising that Brexit has had a damaging impact on our economy.

“As early as 2022, polling showed that in every one of Wales’ 40 former constituencies, more people regretted leaving the EU than supported the decision. A Deltapoll survey, published in January 2026, indicated that 65% of people surveyed in Wales would cast their ballot to rejoin the EU if there was another referendum. Amongst 18-24 year-olds across Britain, 86% would vote to rejoin.

“While political parties rightly focus on issues such as health, education, housing and security, it is increasingly clear that we cannot meet these challenges without a stronger, more productive relationship with the EU. The international crisis redoubles the strength of these arguments.

“Wales has always looked outward. At a time when interna5onal coopera5on is under strain and our membership of the European Convention on Human Rights is questioned, we must show principled leadership. Wales should stand for openness, democracy, and partnership.

“Recent developments – such as the UK’s readmission to the Horizon Europe research programme and Erasmus+ – show what can be achieved through constructive engagement. The next Senedd should build on this momentum and champion a stronger partnership with our closest allies.”