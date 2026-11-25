Stephen Price

Senedd Member Lindsay Whittle has questioned planning by Cadw that means a prominent castle and tourist attraction will be shut over the winter so a wooden bridge can be replaced.

The Plaid Cymru MS said that he was staggered that the necessary replacement work at Caerphilly Castle had not been done at the same time a recent £8m restoration scheme was carried out and the castle was shut.

The wooden bridge being shut is the only route into the castle from the visitor centre although there are other entrances to the castle. Work is due to take place on two other bridges in late 2027 and early 2028.

Lindsay Whittle said: “Cadw is Wales’ historic monuments service so I would have expected much better planning from them.

“It beggars’ belief that this necessary work on the wooden bridge was not carried out at the same time the major restoration scheme was carried out. The castle was closed so it was the optimum time for the bridge work to be carried out. It would then only be closed as a famous magician used to say ‘just the once’.

“Of course, there is more than one entrance and the one from Crescent Road could have been utilised for all the work

“The failure of planning means the castle will be closed which is very disappointing for visitors and local businesses alike and yet so unnecessary.”

“Essential”

Caerphilly Castle’s bridge is the only route into the castle from the visitor centre, and is one of three bridges due to be replaced by Cadw at the castle, with work on the other two bridges undertaken in late 2027 and early 2028. However, this will not require any further closure of the castle as alternative access routes are available.

While the castle is closed, Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – will carry out other essential maintenance and improvement works, avoiding further disruption after the castle reopens.

Cadw is also planning further upgrades to the visitor welcome and to provide areas where visitors can relax and enjoy the castle, play, explore and have fun. All this work builds on the significant investment already made in improving the visitor experience and conserving the castle.

Dr Kate Roberts, CEO of Cadw, said: “Caerphilly Castle is one of Wales’s most important and best-loved historic sites. Replacing this bridge is essential to provide future access into the castle and support its future as a leading heritage destination.

“We recognise that a temporary closure will be disappointing for visitors and local businesses. Cadw will work closely with its partners to minimise disruption, keep people informed and complete the work as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back once the bridge has been installed and the necessary safety inspections have been completed.”

Fear of a Welsh prince inspired the mightiest medieval castle in Wales

Llywelyn ap Gruffudd didn’t build Caerphilly Castle. In fact he twice tried to knock it down before it was finished. But he was certainly its inspiration.

The rise of the powerful Prince of Wales persuaded Marcher lord Gilbert de Clare that he needed a fortress in double-quick time. And it had better be truly formidable.

So from 1268 de Clare constructed the biggest castle in Wales — second only to Windsor in the whole of Britain. Massive walls, towers and gatehouses were combined with sprawling water defences to cover a total of 30 acres.

That’s three times the size of Wales’s modern-day stronghold and home of Welsh rugby, the Principality Stadium.

On the death of Llywelyn this frontline fortress was transformed into a palatial home with a hunting park and northern lake. It passed into the hands of Edward II’s ruthless and greedy favourite Hugh Despenser, who revamped the great hall in ornate style.

By then Caerphilly must have appeared like some mythical castle floating in an enchanted lake. An effect oddly enhanced by the Civil War gunpowder that left the south-east tower at a precarious angle.

In fact Wales’s very own Leaning Tower — even wonkier than that of Pisa — is probably the castle’s best-loved feature.

The castle will close on Monday and is scheduled to reopen by the Easter weekend of 2027.