Closure of two Welsh speaking primary schools moves step closer

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The closure of two “vulnerable” Welsh-medium primary schools has moved a step closer.

It follows Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet approval of a report considering the outcomes of two statutory public consultations over plans to shut Ysgol Nebo and Ysgol Baladeulyn.

Pupil numbers at both schools have significantly dwindled over the years with falling birth rates.

Both school’s were described as being in a “vulnerable position” due to low learner numbers, a high percentage of surplus places and the increased costs per pupil, the consultation report said.

Ysgol Baladeulyn in Nantlle provides education for three – 11 year olds. A January, 2026 census had shown there were only six Reception to Year Six pupils on the register and only two registered in the Nursery.

At Ysgol Nebo, there were also 11 Reception to Year 6 learners registered, and but only one registered in its Nursery.

Since then, numbers had decreased further and the projections for both schools had shown numbers “remaining low” over the next few years, the report said.

It was proposed that Ysgol Nebo should close on December 31, 2026 with pupils moving to Ysgol Llanllyfni from January 1, 2027, and the closure of Ysgol Baladeulyn on December 31, 2026, would see pupils go to Ysgol Talysarn from January 1, 2027.

The council had felt closure the most “appropriate, proportionate and in the best interests of learners in the area in the medium and long term,” the report said.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 15) the council formerly approved the contents of the report on the outcome of the statutory consultation report over the proposals to close. It also agreed to a 28 day statutory objection period.

The matter will then come back to the council for further consideration before any final decision to close is made.

Demography

During discussions, Cllr Dewi Owen Cabinet Member for Education told the meeting how the “demography of Gwynedd was changing”.

He said the numbers of children had “significantly declined” due to fewer births, in both urban and rural areas, a trend he said was being seen county and Wales-wide.

“Between 2011 and 2021 there were 1500 fewer children aged between 0-15 living in Gwynedd,” he said.

He also noted that running schools with very low pupil numbers over a long period of time brought “significant educational financial and operational challenges”.

During the consultations, some 70 responses had been received for Ysgol Nebo and 30 for Ysgol Baladeulyn, although further feedback from learners during sessions had not been included.

Clynnog ward Cllr Dafydd Davies, said he spoke on behalf of a large number of parents, former pupils and residents involved in the Ysgol Nebo process over the past few months.

He thanked the community, staff and the governing body for their “constructive and respectful” way they had dealt with the situation, which had been “a very difficult time for many.”

He also “understood how the council’s education department had come to their recommendations, with pupil numbers low, costs high, the financial pressures on the council is real,” he said.

But he added “when Welsh medium rural schools close we don’t just lose the school building we lose part of the heart of the community,” he said.

He also felt a proposal put forward by the governing body to develop the school to provide a “nurturing provision for children with social, emotional and well-being needs deserved more consideration.

“If closure is the only solution we can offer struggling rural schools then what kind of future of future are we building for Gwynedd’s rural communities?”

‘Painful’

Llanllyfni Cllr Peter Thomas said considering the future of the schools had been “a painful process” for all those involved and that”closing Ysgol Baladeulyn would be a real hit to the community in Nantlle.”

“I had hoped that the Council would agree with me that the way forward was to keep Ysgol Baladeulyn open through the option of federating with Ysgol Talysarn and adding a specialist unit for children with additional learning needs ALN,” he said.

“Closing another school in Gwynedd, it is just another example of the challenges our rural communities face,” he said.