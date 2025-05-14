Co-op to re-stock empty shelves as it recovers from major hack

The Co-op has said availability in its shops and website will start to recover from this weekend as it brings its systems back online following a major cyber attack.

The Manchester-based firm said it was working closely with suppliers to restock its stores after the hack caused significant disruption across its retail chain and led to bare shelves across many of its shops.

It said it was getting its online systems back on track in a “safe and controlled manner” after being forced to shut down some of its systems to contain the attack.

“Recovery phase”

The group said there would be improved availability in its food shops and online from this weekend, with its stock ordering system now fully online again.

The mutual added it was also now able to accept all forms of payment, including contactless and chip-and-pin.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “Following the malicious third-party cyber attack, we took early and decisive action to restrict access to our systems in order to protect our Co-op.

“We are now in the recovery phase and are taking steps to bring our systems gradually back online in a safe and controlled manner.

