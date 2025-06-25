Co-op to stop sourcing carrots from Israel to ‘support peace and co-operation’
Co-op is to stop sourcing carrots from Israel, among other products from “countries of concern”, to “support peace and co-operation”, it has announced.
The supermarket chain said it will stop sourcing relationships with countries where there are “internationally recognised community-wide human rights abuses and violations of international law”.
The policy says that, wherever possible, the grocer will not use ingredients in Co-op branded products or sell whole products from 17 countries of concern.
Products and ingredients on the prohibited list include Russian vodka, mangoes from Mali and carrots from Israel.
They will be removed from Co-op shelves and products on a phased basis, starting this month.
Co-op Fortnight
The supermarket said the policy had been approved by the Co-op Group Board and coincided with the start of Co-op Fortnight in the UK.
It followed a year of “detailed analysis” and was based on three criteria: agreement across respected assessments of behaviour which would constitute community-wide human rights abuses or violations of international law; that the actions Co-op could take would make a difference to those affected; and that the grocer’s actions would not negatively affect its integrity as a commercially successful business aligned with co-operative values and principles.
Over recent years, Co-op members had made clear through surveys, engagement and motions that conflict was one of their biggest concerns and that “their Co-op should do all it can to advocate and build peace”, it said.
“Values in action”
Debbie White, chairwoman of the Co-op Group Board, said: “This policy – which has been developed over the past year as a part of our Hate Divides Communities, Co-operation Builds Them campaign – is a clear demonstration of our co-operative values in action, where the voices of our members have been listened to and then acted upon.
“We are committed, where we can, to removing products and ingredients from our shelves which are sourced from those countries where the international consensus demonstrates there is not alignment with what happens in those countries and our co-operative values and principles.
“As a business, we have a long-standing legacy of doing the right thing, supporting Fairtrade and championing ethical sourcing, and this policy is a natural progression of this.”
I already check country of origin. Isreal is on my avoid list. Not perfect but wont support them.
When I realised the historical origins of Jaffa oranges, I stopped buying them decades ago. Every little protest helps.
Don’t forget Jaffa Cakes.
I doubt if there is any actual orange in a jaffa cake
The OP is bothered by “historical origins”.
Then I’ll just boycott the Co-op.
If you look carefully (I always check the back of my sofa first) you may find your moral compass.
I don’t think they will lose sleep over losing One Customer
Da iawn!
The Co-Op better be careful, the fascist Labour Party will be designating them as a terrorist organisation.
Wouldn’t it be nice if other supermarkets followed them. Not much chance though.
Crazy ! West Lancashire carrot growers cover at least 2,800 acres 20 miles from Wales’ north east border, what’s the deal coop? See Huntapac Produce Ltd their total root crop measures 3,800 acres and that is just one company…
They call the area ‘The Moss’ I know it well, used to scrump it in the 70’s alongside my mate and the rabbits…
Out on Formby beach storms would leave the beach covered in lovely clean sea coal. In the course of one tide we (a family of an old pal) picked 7 tons…RIP Pete…
Da iawn. Boycott apartheid Israel. Watch out for dates and avocados too. Always check the label. Let them rot on the shelves. And why aren’t the co op selling Carrots from Cymru?
A misleading headline. It is not just carrots, this is just an example, there ate Israeli dates, hummus, avocado’s and other products being banned. It is not just Israel either there are a number of countries on the banned list.