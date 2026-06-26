Co-operative that saved music lessons celebrates first anniversary

A pioneering cooperative that saved music education in a north Wales county has celebrated its first year anniversary with a smash-hit concert.

Conwy Music Cooperative’s gala event at Festival Church, Old Colwyn, featured a programme of young soloists and instrumentalists whose accomplished performances brought the house down

The programme turned a spotlight on performers from primary school age to secondary, including harpists, saxophonists, solo singers, school choirs and a contemporary four counties band.

The evening was compered by top tenor and TV presenter Rhys Meirion who told the packed hall at the culmination of the concert that: “The musical stars of North Wales have shone brightly here tonight.”

He added: “It’s heart-warming to see so much young talent performing on this stage and it’s thanks to the dedication of all the tutors and managers of the Conwy Music Co-operative that this wonderful gala has been able to happen.”

The new service in the county of Conwy was set up last year by the North Wales Music Cooperative which also works in Denbighshire and Wrexham.

As a result, 38 teachers now deliver music lessons in 55 schools across Conwy.

The main sponsor of the cooperative’s first major public concert evening was the arts-loving Pendine Park care organisation, through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT). The trust was established by Pendine Park owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, to support cultural and community initiatives across the region.

PACT also funded a series of prizes to recognise the achievements of the co-operative’s students.

Each of the three winners received a trophy and will benefit from a year of free tuition funded by PACT.

Pendine Park Musician in Residence Nia Davies Williams, a talented harpist and music therapy author, was delighted to see two young harp players among the winners.

They were Elowen Spofforth, aged 11, who won the Primary Schools Musician of the Year and Ishi Crosby, aged 13, who secured Secondary Schools Musician of the Year.

Nia also presented the Special Recognition Award to Seren Skinner, aged 13, who followed in her father Mark Skinner’s footsteps when she took up the cornet.

“It was a real joy to witness the power of music in action and to see so many talented young musicians performing with such confidence, passion and skill.

“The Conwy Music Cooperative is providing invaluable opportunities for young people to develop their talents and inspiring the next generation of performers.

“It was especially fitting for these awards to be sponsored by Pendine Park, where music, creativity and the arts are woven into daily life and recognised for the positive impact they have on people of all ages.”

Prize winner Seren Skinner belongs to the Four Counties Fusion Band which draws its members from Denbighshire, Conwy, Wrexham and Flintshire.

The band gave the gala night’s finale performance with upbeat renditions of hits including Motown anthem Ain’t No Mountain Higher and Earth, Wind and Fire’s September.

A pupil of Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Seren received her award for her contribution to cross-county ensembles and for being reliable and hardworking.

Meanwhile, Ishi Crosby was ‘really happy’ to have won the Secondary School Musician of the Year title and performed a classical Prelude at the gala.

A pupil of Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, he has been learning harp for about five years and is taught by Dylan Cernyw who praised Ishi’s hard work and dedication.

His younger brother, Ammil, aged 11, also took to the stage to deliver a well-received harp solo.

The brothers, from near Llansannan, have competed individually at local and national eisteddfods.

Primary School winner Elowen Spofforth, was surprised and delighted to have scooped an award.

Elowen, a pupil of Ysgol Deganwy, is taught by Dafydd Huw, who said: “She is making amazing progress.”

Conwy Music Cooperative manager Rhianwen Tonon said: “The gala concert was not just a celebration of what we have achieved over the last year but of what we have the potential to achieve in the years to come.”

Other performers included singers Alexa Grace Roberts, of Ysgol John Bright, Llandudno; Aila Mabli, a vocalist from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy; Magi Barclay, soloist of Ysgol y Creuddyn; saxophone player Leon Price, of Ysgol y Creuddyn; and Parti Cerdd Dant and Parti Merched choirs from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy.

Heather Powell, Head of Service at North Wales Music Cooperative, praised the Conwy team for what she described as a “brilliant first year”.

She said: “The gala concert was a wonderful celebration of everything the team in Conwy has achieved since launching the co-operative.

“Rhianwen and her colleagues have worked incredibly hard to ensure young people across the county have access to high-quality music education and performance opportunities, while building a strong and positive partnership with the local authority.

“The success of this first year is a testament to their dedication and ambition, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have accomplished.”

A fourth award presented on the night went to popular local teacher Glena Humphrey, of Ysgol Glanwydden, who won the Leah Owen Scholarship in memory of the respected singer, composer, conductor and advocate of the Welsh art-form Cerdd Dant.

It was established by Leah’s family in collaboration with North Wales Music Cooperative to support either a teacher or Year 11-plus pupil to attend the annual course led by Cymdeithas Cerdd Dant Cymru.

The Cerdd Dant musical tradition comprises lyrics sung in counterpoint to a harp melody.

The award was presented by Leah Owen’s son, Ynyr, who thanked North Wales Music Cooperative for delivering music education, something which was hugely important to his late mother, and the reason why the scholarship was first founded in 2024.