Coal tip funding secured to safeguard hundreds of sites

Millions of pounds have been secured to improve safety at hundreds of former coal tip sites, as part of a long-term effort to reduce risks posed by historic mining activity.

A total of £3.6m will be provided over the next three years through the Welsh Government’s new multi-year coal tip safety grant scheme to Neath Port Talbot Council.

The funding is designed to support local authorities in inspecting, maintaining and stabilising disused coal tips, particularly as extreme weather events increase the likelihood of landslips and erosion.

Across Wales, £80m has been made available under the scheme.

Neath Port Talbot Council, which is responsible for more than 620 former coal tip sites, said the unpredictable nature of coal tips, combined with heavier rainfall and storms, means ongoing monitoring and maintenance are essential to protect nearby communities.

Of the total allocation, £1.2m will be used to establish a dedicated Tip Management Team.

The team will carry out regular inspections, plan future works and design mitigation measures where risks are identified. The council said this would support closer working with the Mining Remediation Authority and ensure potential hazards are addressed at an early stage.

A further £2.4m has been allocated to deliver mitigation works already identified as necessary to keep communities safe.

These could include drainage improvements, slope stabilisation and vegetation management. Work will be prioritised according to assessed risk levels, with funding directed first to sites posing the greatest potential danger.

Neath Port Talbot is one of 10 local authorities in Wales to secure funding through the grant scheme, which runs until the end of the 2028–29 financial year.

Council leader Steve Hunt said protecting residents was a top priority.

“Safeguarding communities from unsafe coal tips is vital,” he said. “This funding shows the council is taking a proactive approach to addressing the problem, and we hope it reassures residents that their safety comes first.”