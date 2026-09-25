Coal tip improvement works reach major milestone

Nation Cymru staff

Phase one improvement works to a former coal tip in Cwmtillery are complete, following a devastating landslide during Storm Bert almost two years ago.

Blaenau Gwent Council has worked closely with Welsh Government and partners, using funding through the Coal Tip Safety Grant Scheme, to carry out the works. The council secured a total of £1.3million from Welsh Government for phase one works and £3million for phase two over the next two years.

Phase one has focused on managing water more effectively, installing larger drainage pipes and new drainage systems, and reshaping parts of the site so water does not pond and can flow away more easily. These improvements will help reduce the risk of flooding, prevent water from building up and protect the site from erosion.

Work on phase two will begin early next year and will focus on the reprofiling of the tip slopes. This will involve reshaping steep areas, adding more drainage and carrying out landscaping work, including grass seeding and tree planting.

Throughout the works, the council has kept residents engaged and informed through regular meetings and has listened and acted upon their concerns. The community has also had the opportunity to see the work carried out for themselves.

Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood and Environment Services, said: “We know the impact this incident had on local residents, and we understand that concerns about former coal tips remain very real for communities across Wales.

“Since the landslide, we have worked closely with local people to rebuild trust, keep residents informed and ensure their voices have been heard through regular engagement and updates.

He added: “We welcome the Welsh Government’s continued investment in coal tip safety and fully support its commitment to protecting communities living near these sites. By working together, we are making this site safer, stronger and more resilient for the future.

“We will continue working with residents, the Welsh Government and our partners as we deliver the next phase of improvements, keeping the community informed every step of the way and ensuring the site remains resilient for generations to come.”

On November 24th, 40 homes were evacuated in the early hours of the morning following the slip of material from the tip. There followed an extensive clean-up operation and investigative works on site. The Council then put together a detailed programme of work and secured funding to improve the site’s safety and resilience.

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