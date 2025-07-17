Coast path access improvements allow return of antisocial bikers

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

The cost of removing or modifying controversial access barriers along a coastal path will be met thanks to a £50,000 grant from Transport for Wales, but the changes have led to an unwelcome return of antisocial bikers.

But some works already carried out along the Flintshire Coast Path have led to anti-social behaviour returning to the nature pathway with off-road bikers and quad bike riders gaining access, a meeting of Flintshire Council’s Cabinet heard.

A-frame barriers were originally installed to prevent illegal vehicle access – such as motorbikes and quad bikes on the Flintshire stretch of the Wales Coast Path. But these also restricted access for disabled residents.

As a result, a successful campaign was launched to remove the barriers and improve access by social injustice charity Together Creating Communities, Cycling UK, The FDF Centre for Independent Living, Disabled Ramblers UK, Wheels for Wellbeing, Transport for All, North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair Rugby League and Disability Sports Club and Chester Wheelers.

A review of the path determined that 28 barriers needed to be completely removed, 42 required modifications – including widening access points, lowering or removing horizontal rails, or replacing restrictive designs with inclusive alternatives, while just nine barriers were compliant and required no changes.

“A lot of the barriers are of an outdated design and do not meet current Active Travel guidelines,” said Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation Cllr Glyn Banks.

“Equality and impact assessments will be carried out throughout the process of removing or modifying barriers. The objective is to ensure that all infrastructure supports a safer more accessible and inclusive walking, cycling and wheeling environment aligned with national accessibility standards and active travel duties.”

Where work has already begun however, there have been some initial problems.

“Unfortunately some of our areas are already suffering with the extra access,” said Cllr Banks. “Obviously, extra access is for everybody, including the likes of off-road motorbikes and quads that are most unwanted in our dunes but they’re there often, which is a nuisance.”

At a previous meeting to discuss the barrier works in April, Sealand Cllr Christine Jones urged visitors to the coastal park area to report anti-social behaviour to police as it happens – and called on police to crack down harder on vandals abusing the area.

“We welcome the removal of the A-frame barriers but please beware it is being abused by motorcyclists going along the cycle paths,” she said.

“If anybody sees it please notify North Wales Police so they can be stopped. It is a dangerous practise if someone is walking the dog, cycling or jogging and a motorcycle comes up behind you. It can be extremely frightening and dangerous.”

Works will continue in consultation with walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans and community groups to ensure that barriers and entry points do not restrict visitor access in future.

