Coastal café nabs PETA Vegan Food Award for ‘lush’ dessert

Nation Cymru staff

A vegan café which is a hit with tourists and locals alike has nabbed a coveted award in PETA’s 2026 Vegan Food Awards.

Barry-based vegan café Heavenly Vegan Coffi has won Best Dessert in PETA’s 2026 Vegan Food Awards for its Tiramisu Basque Cheesecake, an indulgent bake that combines creamy cheesecake, aromatic coffee, and the caramelised flavour of a Basque cheesecake – guaranteed deliciousness in every bite, without the cruelty.

PETA Vice President of Vegan Corporate Projects Dawn Carr shared: “Heavenly Vegan Coffi’s delicious cheesecake is the perfect animal-friendly sweet treat, and is worthy of the top spot.

“PETA’s 2026 Vegan Food Awards celebrate businesses serving up delicious fare and making it easier than ever to choose foods that don’t harm animals.”

Other winners include Edinburgh business Ciao Roma, which takes Best Ice Cream for its Vegan Biscoff; Scottish brand Jarvis Pickle, which takes Best Pie for its Plant-Based Haggis Pie; Three Robins (Best Milk); The Cheese Cellar (Best Cheese); Fisherman’s Bay (Best Vegan Fish); Beyond Meat (Best Burger); La Vie (Best Snack); THIS (Best Vegan Steak); Junk Soul Smothered (Best Vegan Chicken); Tofoo & Co. (Best Hot Dog); Plantuguese (Best Vegan Egg); Pixie Bakes (Best Cake); Morso Bakery (Best Pastry); and Ombar (Best Chocolate).

Heavenly Vegan Coffi is an award-winning café “where great food, delicious treats, and perfect coffee await you. Indulge in their delightful plant-based offerings and discover a true vegan paradise”.

Famed for it its all-vegan menu, its owners share: “At Heavenly Vegan Coffi, we pride ourselves on serving exquisite vegan dishes crafted from the freshest ingredients. Join us to discover a plant-based menu that tantalizes your taste buds.”

Since opening in Barry, they’ve been a fan favourite of locals, with many people journeying to the area based on the growing reputation of the cafe, and their community-focused ethos. They write: “Our café is not just about food; it’s about creating a community where everyone can enjoy delicious vegan meals together. Come visit us and be part of our journey!”

PETA add: “Cows develop friendships over time, chickens form complex social structures, pigs recognise their own names, and fish have long memories – but the meat, egg, dairy, and fishing industries subject animals to painful mutilations, separation from their families, and slaughter.

“PETA notes that vegan foods have a smaller carbon footprint, while the meat and dairy industries are top producers of greenhouse gases that contribute to the climate catastrophe.

“Eating vegan also lowers a person’s risk of developing heart disease and certain types of cancer. PETA offers free vegan starter kits to help anyone make the switch.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat or abuse in any other way” – points out that when it comes to the ability to feel pain, hunger, and fear, a cow is a dog is a boy.

For more information, visit PETA.org.uk or follow PETA on X, Facebook, or Instagram.