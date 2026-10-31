Coastal communities asked to help improve water-quality information

Nation.Cymru staff

Swimmers, surfers and other coastal users in south Wales are being asked to help researchers make water-quality information clearer and easier to access.

The Healthy Waters, Informed Communities project is examining how people in the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend find and use information when deciding whether to enter the sea.

Researchers from Cardiff Metropolitan University and Cardiff University are working with communities in Llantwit Major, Southerndown, Ogmore and Porthcawl to identify what information people need and how best to share it.

Workshops have already taken place in Llantwit Major and Southerndown, involving sea swimmers, surfers, paddleboarders, anglers, dog walkers and families.

Participants discussed their concerns about coastal water quality, the information they would find useful and ways to communicate it through social media, community networks and digital resources.

Their responses will help shape videos, graphics and other resources intended to support more informed decisions about using the sea.

A third workshop will take place at Trinity Church in Porthcawl from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, November 2.

Dr Nick Young, a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University who leads the project’s digital outreach, said the discussions had brought together people with different experiences of the coast.

“What has been clear from both workshops is that people care deeply about their coastal environment and want information that is clear, trusted and easy to access,” he said.

“We would love to hear from anyone who uses the sea or enjoys spending time along our coastline. Your experiences and ideas can help us develop resources that genuinely meet the needs of local communities.”

The workshop is free and open to anyone who uses the sea or spends time on the coast. Refreshments will be provided.

People unable to attend can contribute through an online questionnaire.

The project is funded by the Learned Society of Wales and the Williamson Trust through the Healthy Planet, Healthy People programme.