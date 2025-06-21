Coastal county records decline in children’s swimming lessons

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A county “surrounded by water” has seen a “consistent drop” in the number of children learning how to swim.

Councillors on Anglesey are “looking into” why less youngsters are learning the vital skill.

During a meeting on Tuesday, June 17, councillors heard there had been a drop in the number of kids taking part in the Nofio Môn Swimming programme.

During a discussion on the council’s “corporate score card” results for the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, councillors heard the number of children attending swimming classes was 1,682.

This was slightly down on the third quarter level of 1,695. In Quarter One it had been 1,847, and 1,806 in the second quarter.

The average for 2024/25 fell to 1,747, below the Quarter Four target of 1,900.

This had not included children taking swimming lessons through primary schools, where 3,845 children had attended sessions during a 30-week block.

Demand

The meeting heard demand for places on the council’s scheme was declining, and there was now only one centre on the island with a waiting list.

The council’s portfolio holder for leisure, Cllr Neville Evans, said: “We just don’t know why it’s happening, we’re looking into it.

“There’s been a consistent decline, but it’s happening in other council areas too.”

Hopes

Enhanced coaching and training for staff had been undertaken at the end of March, through Swim Wales, and it was hoped this would “further improve” the quality of lessons provided.

“It could be due to a number of reasons, the cost of living, or even more leisure activities available now,” he added.

He also queried if the target was “too high”.

It was agreed that the service would work with leisure centres to promote the swimming programme.

Cllr Jeff Evans, the committee’s chair, said due to the “astonishing number of deaths going on around the country” he felt it was necessary for the committee to “get on top of the issue”.

“We must maximise the opportunities for learning to swim, living here on the island we are surrounded by water,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

