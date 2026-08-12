Coastal defence upgrade completed, cutting flood risk for thousands

Abby Neve

A £15 million major coastal defence project to reduce flooding risks for more than 2,000 properties has been completed, and most of the material was sourced from within Wales.

Led by Ruthin-based civil engineering firm Jones Bros, the 12-month project used nearly 66,500 tonnes of rock armour to reinforce the shoreline between Towyn and Kinmel Bay.

An existing 2km sea wall was raised by 560-750mm using precast concrete units, and two floodgates were replaced.

Conwy County Borough Council Cabinet Member for Environment, Roads and Infrastructure Cllr Mike Priestley said: “The Kinmel Bay Coastal Defence scheme is about protecting the community while improving the seafront for everyone.

“Made possible through funding from the Welsh Government, the scheme has delivered stronger coastal defences, including raising the existing seawall and rock armour, helping to reduce flood risk both now and in the future.

Jones Bros project manager Sam Roberts, who led a team of up to 60 on the development, said: “It’s been fantastic to work alongside Conwy County Borough Council to deliver such an important scheme, one that will no doubt help preserve the existing infrastructure from flooding and storm damage.

The project comes after the previous Welsh Government committed £377 million to flood risk management in February.

‘Local suppliers’

Almost all of the material – 96% – was sourced from within Wales.

Sam Roberts, who lead the project, said: “As a North Wales-headquartered civil engineering firm, it’s brilliant to procure the rock armour required from five quarries in the region and use local suppliers where possible.”

Cllr Mike Priestly also emphasised the positive impact on the local business sector. He said:

“I’m pleased that the scheme was delivered by a North Wales contractor, supporting jobs, and the local economy during construction.”

Further improvements

The council also says there are further plans for more improvements to the coastal area.

Cllr Mike Priestly said: “Alongside this, we’re enhancing beach access, improving the car park and creating better facilities such as cycle amenities, seating and play areas. Together, these improvements will help make Kinmel Bay a safer, more resilient, and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Activity also included the construction of eight new stepped or ramped access points to the beach, each fitted with handrails.

Upgrades to St Asaph Avenue car park took place, alongside the enhancement of two mini parklets along the seafront.

Street furniture including benches was also installed.

Works were phased to keep disruption to residents and visitors to a minimum, with half of the beach remaining open for public use throughout.

Access to the promenade was maintained for all but one week during construction.

Community support

The project earned a rating of “excellent” from the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), and the Jones Bros’ health, safety, and environmental (HSE) initiatives also earned the Mates in Mind (MiM) Gold Achievement Award.

Project manager Sam Roberts said six apprentices were welcomed to the site for work experience.

The engineering firm also sponsored two football teams, the Panthers under-11s and Prestatyn Sports under-11s, and Rhyl Rugby Club under-9s.

Denbigh & District Amateur Boxing Club received support to stage a show in Denbigh for the first time in more than two decades, whilst Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog received six barriers and 30 cones for a new construction area.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 550 people.

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