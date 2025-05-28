Coastal path to reopen following landslips

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A section of a south Pembrokeshire seaside coastal path, closed once again after a number of landslips, is expected to reopen in little more than a month.

The coastal path, known as the Tramway, which links Wisemans Bridge to Coppet Hall on the edge of Saundersfoot, was previously closed after it experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ in late 2023 and early 2024, with substantial investment made by the council to reopen the route before the latest landslides.

In January a further fall happened towards the western end of the Wisemans Bridge to Coppet Hall cycleway, between the Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge tunnels, affecting access between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall beach.

Prohibition

A temporary prohibition order affecting access was made by the local authority.

It stated: “The Order is necessary to ensure the safety of the public from the eroding cliff face and follows two public notices previously issued under this same Act advising of this restriction.

“The effect of the Order will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicular and non-vehicular traffic other than exempted vehicles from proceeding along the Public Right of Way SP42/P1/3 Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge – from Coppet Hall Point, northeast to its junction with the access road leading towards Hean Castle.

“It is intended that the restrictions, which will be signed accordingly, will come into effect on Thursday, February 27, and remain in force for approximately four months.

“The Order will remain valid for a maximum period of six months as a contingency should the works need to be rescheduled or in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.”

The top path remains open.

“Complicated nature”

Costs of the works for the multiple incidents had, back in March, amounted to nearly £700,000.

There is now light at the end of the tunnel for the pathway, a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman saying: “The end of June is the target to re-open the path between Coppet Hall and Wiseman’s Bridge which has been closed due to a landslide.

“Every effort will be made to meet the re-opening target but given the complicated nature of the works this cannot be guaranteed.”

During last year’s works, local councillor Chris Williams hit out at “selfish” path users putting others at risk by repeatedly cutting open safety barriers and fencing while the repair works were being undertaken.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

