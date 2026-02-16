Coastal works planned at popular Welsh beach

Essential works to reduce coastal erosion are to be carried out at a popular Welsh beach this spring.

The work at Dinas Dinlle in north Wales will include reducing the height of the groyne – a structure that helps manage coastal erosion by slowing the movement of beach material, such as sand, pebbles and shingle, along the shoreline.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) say it’s scheduled to take place in March 2026.

This forms part of ongoing efforts to support natural coastal processes and improve the movement of shingle along the shoreline.

The purpose of reducing the level of the groyne is to enable shingle to move more freely to the stretch of beach north of the structures.

This increased movement is expected to help slow the rate of erosion affecting that section.

NRW says the works have been planned to cause minimal disruption, and no footpath closures are required.

Once the works are completed, NRW will closely monitor how the beach responds.

If monitoring indicates that reducing the groyne has a negative effect on shingle movement or local beach conditions, NRW will reinstate it to its current levels.

The work will involve one excavator and a dumper truck and will take approximately four days to complete.

Although the activity will be visible within the village, it is not expected to be intrusive.

Keith Ivens, Operations Manager for Flood and Water Management at Natural Resources Wales, said: “We are committed to managing the coastline at Dinas Dinlle in a way that works with natural processes wherever possible.

“Adjusting the height of the groyne will help support the natural movement of shingle, which plays a key role in protecting the shoreline from erosion.

“We understand that local residents may have questions, and we want to reassure the community that this work is short‑term, carefully planned, and will be closely monitored to ensure the best environmental outcome.”