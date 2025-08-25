Coastguard volunteers rescue six children from sea at south Wales beach

A coastguard rescue team responded to a major incident involving six young children at a popular South Wales beach.

As the Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team were de-kitting from a previous tasking, an urgent report was made by a member of the public of multiple children struggling in the water at Aberavon beach.

The rescue officers found six young children in serious difficulty in the sea just off the beach’s slipway area.

Safety

Volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) immediately made their way to the scene, deploying a throw line to bring three of the children safely ashore.

CROs then entered the water to assist the remaining three children, successfully bringing them back to safety on the beach.

Once on dry land, all six children were taken to the Coastguard station where emergency casualty care was provided by trained CROs.

Following thorough assessment and monitoring, the children were then transferred to an ambulance for further medical evaluation.

Porthcawl Coastguard were also in attendance at the scene.

Recovery

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team wished the children a speedy recovery.

The rescue marked the team’s third this year, with nine lives saved to date. The team said: “The dedication, courage, and professionalism of our Coastguard Rescue Officers continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to protecting our community and saving lives along the coast.”

They also issued a reminder to call 999 and ask for the coastguard immediately if you or someone you have witnessed needs help on or around the coast.

The Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team consists of twelve volunteers. They operate between Kengig river and in the vicinity of The Secret in Swansea, though they sometimes deploy as far afield as Chepstow. In July 2025, they were awarded a Pride of Wales award.

Guidance

Nofio Cymru states that while open water swimming is a popular pastime for swimmers of all abilities, there are always risks. They provide the following guidance:

Do you have the right gear? Wear a bright hat (fluro green or fluro orange are the best) and a tow float to make sure you can be seen by other water users.

Do you know what the weather is like? If the water is too rough, don’t swim. Always check the weather forecast, including tide information and wave height before you go swimming.

Are you confident and do you have the knowledge and skills? Never swim alone, always go with someone else and to a familiar spot, where possible, go to an accredited facility and follow their guidance. Enter the water slowly and acclimatise to allow your body to get used to the temperature. Know how far you can swim in the conditions for the day.

What should you do if you get into difficulty? If you do get yourself into trouble, remember to Float to Live. Cold water shock passes in less than 2 minutes so relax, float on your back until you can control your breathing.

Who should you contact in an emergency? In an emergency at a costal venue call 999/112 and ask for the coastguard, at inland venues ask for the fire and recuse service.

For more information, visit the Nofio Cymru and Welsh Coastguard sites.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

