Cocaine dealer jailed after waking up to find police officers in his bedroom

A Cefn Fforest cocaine dealer awoke to find several officers in his bedroom during a drug raid.

James Withey, 39, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on September 2.

During a drug raid last month, Gwent Police officers found Withey asleep in his bedroom, lying next to five bags of cocaine and phones later linked to drug lines.

He was charged with possession and concern to supply the Class-A drug.

PC Rhys Jones, an officer on the case, said: “We seized five bags containing cocaine, thought to have a street value of around £200, as well as phones that were used to advertise the sale of illegal drugs.

“Withey played a significant role in the distribution and onward supply of cocaine, benefitting financially from his illegal activity.

“These drugs cause misery and devastation in our communities, and Withey has rightly been jailed for his role in supplying drugs in the Caerphilly borough.

“We will continue to act on any information we receive from the public on drug offences in Gwent.”

