Cocaine dealer jailed following Boxing Day crash

Nation.Cymru staff

A cocaine dealer from Neath Port Talbot has been jailed for five years after police uncovered evidence of his involvement in the supply of drugs following a crash on Boxing Day.

Ryan Tucker, 27, from Aberavon, admitted a series of offences relating to the supply of Class A drugs over several years.

He pleaded guilty in April to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between 2023 and 2025. He also admitted supplying amphetamine in 2021 and cannabis in 2025, as well as possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Officers discovered messages relating to the supply of cocaine and amphetamine on Tucker’s mobile phone after he refused to provide its password.

The offences came to light after Tucker crashed his car on Boxing Day 2025. Police found him in an intoxicated state, with both his vehicle and clothing covered in cocaine.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, the court heard Tucker had a history of previous offences.

Detective Inspector Richard George said the case highlighted the harm caused by the drugs trade.

“Ryan Tucker, who has a long list of prior offences, failed to learn his lesson and is now heading for a long spell in prison,” he said.

“Hopefully this will be the turning point in his life.”