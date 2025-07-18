Coed Cadw to bring Welsh myth to life at special woodland event

Coed Cadw will bring the mythic world of Blodeuwedd to life at a special storytelling event in a Welsh woodland.

The free event at Brynau Farm in Neath will see a live retelling of one of

Wales’ most iconic myths in the heart of a Woodland Trust site.

The morning of magic set to take place at 10:00am on Saturday July 26th comes as part of an ongoing effort to connect communities with nature through art, heritage, and education.

Welsh storyteller, Ceri Phillips, will lead audiences into the world of Blodeuwedd, a central figure from the Mabinogion – Wales’ most celebrated collection of ancient tales.

Captivated

Formed from flowers and destined for a life marked by love, betrayal, and transformation, Blodeuwedd’s story has captivated listeners for centuries.

The event will take place beside Brynau’s striking Owl Sculpture, a landmark that overlooks the surrounding woodland.

The sculpture was inspired by the character of Blodeuwedd, who was ultimately transformed into an owl in the myth.

Coed Cadw’s Engagement and Communication Officer Maggie Elsey-Cox said: “This is a great opportunity to enjoy an outdoor event rooted in local culture.

“The event is free and open to all ages, making it an ideal morning out for families, folklore enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a moment of inspiration in nature.”

Attendees are encouraged to walk from Gnoll Country Park (approx. 20 minutes), with directions available via the what3words location: clay.voter.snaps.

Habitats

While entrance to the event is free, parking fees at the Gnoll may apply.

Coed Cadw/Woodland Trust – the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity – manages Brynau Farm with a focus on protecting wildlife, restoring natural habitats, and creating spaces where people can enjoy and learn from the land.

Maggie added: “This is about more than storytelling.

“It’s about bringing people into a living landscape where nature and culture meet.

“Events like this help keep ancient tales alive, while also deepening our care for the woods around us.”

