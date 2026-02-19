Coffee shop chain to open four new stores across Wales in £1.5 million investment drive

A coffee shop chain has announced a significant expansion across Wales, with at least four new store openings planned this year.

Costa Coffee will be expanding across Wales starting with the opening of its newest shop today (19 February) at Sainsbury’s Newport Superstore.

The opening of the first new shop has created seven new jobs and has been designed to offer customers a seamless coffee experience as part of their regular food shop.

With 60 indoor seats available in-store, and a freshly baked range of pastries, the store invites shoppers to pause, reset and savour their favourite handcrafted drink.

The Newport store marks Costa Coffee’s first Welsh opening of the year, and signals continued investment in communities across the country, bringing the Costa Coffee experience to more customers across Wales.

At least three further stores are set to open in the coming months, including two new Drive Thru’s; one in Border Retail Park in Wrexham, and the other in Buttington Cross, Welshpool.

Costa Coffee is also opening another new store in Sainsbury’s Rhyl Superstore this Summer.

The drive-thru openings in Wrexham and Welshpool reflect Costa Coffee’s continued focus on convenient, accessible ways for customers to enjoy their coffee rituals – whether they’re on the morning school run, heading to work, or enjoying a weekend outing.

Meanwhile, while the upcoming Costa Coffee store in Sainsbury’s Rhyl Superstore further strengthens the brand’s presence within retail destinations across Wales.

Together, the new stores are expected to create more than 40 new jobs across Wales and represent an investment of approximately over 1.5 million in the region.

Matthew Cyprus, Regional Operations Director for South West, Wales and Midlands at Costa Coffee said: “Wales remains a key growth region for Costa Coffee, and we’re proud to be continuing our investment across South, Mid and North Wales this year.

“The opening of our Costa Coffee store in Newport Sainsbury’s is the first of several planned for 2026, as we expand our footprint and bring Costa Coffee to even more communities.

“These new stores will not only provide greater choice and convenience for customers, but also create valuable job opportunities locally, while giving more customers a warm, welcoming place to enjoy great coffee, made with heart.”

Following these openings, Costa Coffee will operate 110 stores across Wales, reinforcing its long-term commitment to investing in the region.

To find your nearest Costa Coffee store, head to: https://www.costa.co.uk/locations/store-locator/map