Cold and wind warnings issued for Wales as Christmas stays snow-free

Wales is set for a cold, blustery Christmas period, with weather warnings in place, but forecasters say there will be no white Christmas this year.

The Met Office has confirmed that no snow is expected to settle anywhere in Wales on Christmas Day, although temperatures will fall sharply and strong easterly winds could cause disruption, particularly in exposed coastal and upland areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued covering much of Wales and south-west England, running until 11.59pm on Christmas Day.

The warning highlights the risk of gusts of 45–55mph, with gusts of up to 65mph possible along exposed coastlines and to the west of higher ground.

The Met Office said the unusual easterly wind direction could increase the risk of disruption to transport and power supplies, while large waves may pose an additional hazard along parts of the Welsh coast.

Alongside the wind warning, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert, which comes into force from Thursday evening and runs until December 27. While the alert formally covers south-west England, similar cold conditions are expected across Wales.

Low temperatures could lead to increased pressure on health and social care services, particularly affecting older people and those with existing health conditions. The agency warned of a greater risk to vulnerable individuals during prolonged cold spells.

A Met Office spokesperson said Christmas Eve would remain largely dry across Wales, with some cloud giving way to sunny spells. Christmas Day itself is expected to start cloudy in places, but brighter conditions should develop as the day goes on.

However, the strong wind will make it feel significantly colder, even where sunshine breaks through.

Daytime temperatures

Daytime temperatures in Wales are forecast to peak at around 5–6°C, while overnight frost is expected in rural areas.

Forecasters say temperatures could fall to around minus 4°C overnight in rural parts of Wales heading into Boxing Day, with icy conditions possible on untreated roads and pavements.

Despite the wintry feel, the Met Office said it is “highly unlikely” that Wales will see snowfall over the festive period, with high pressure keeping conditions largely dry through to the weekend.