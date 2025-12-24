Cold, bright and breezy Christmas forecast for Wales

Wales is set for a cold but largely dry Christmas period, with forecasters predicting plenty of sunshine, brisk easterly winds and frosty starts through to the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Christmas Eve will remain settled across Wales, with a cloudy start in many areas gradually giving way to sunny spells.

Temperatures will feel noticeably colder than recent days, with a maximum of around 5°C. A fresh easterly breeze will add to the chill, particularly in exposed coastal and upland areas.

Conditions are expected to stay dry into Christmas Eve night, with variable cloud cover. While winds will remain blustery in places, a slight frost is likely to develop in rural parts as temperatures dip to around freezing.

Christmas Day itself will again begin on the cloudy side for many, but forecasters say sunshine will break through during the morning, leading to a bright but cold day.

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at around 5°C, with the persistent easterly wind making it feel closer to freezing at times.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said the combination of cold air and wind will be the most noticeable feature of the festive weather. “It will turn colder from Christmas Eve, with a strong wind across much of Wales,” she said. “Although temperatures will only be slightly below average, the wind chill will make it feel much colder when you’re out and about.”

Boxing Day and the weekend are forecast to remain largely dry across Wales, with a mix of cloud and sunny intervals. Cold conditions will continue, with overnight frosts possible in many inland and rural areas. Breezy conditions may persist for a time, especially along eastern-facing coasts.

Cold nights

While some parts of the UK could see rain or even a small chance of snow, forecasters say Wales is unlikely to experience a white Christmas. Instead, the emphasis will be on crisp winter weather, clear skies and cold nights.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough at times due to the easterly winds, with larger waves possible along parts of the Welsh coastline. Christmas Day and Boxing Day swimmers are advised to take extra care.

Overall, the outlook through to Sunday suggests a settled but wintry spell for Wales, with cold air, occasional sunshine and frost shaping the festive period. Forecasters say the weather pattern looks fairly stable heading towards the end of the year, with no major changes expected in the short term.