Cold weather in Europe could mean bumper year for migratory birds in Welsh gardens

Cold and unsettled weather in Europe could make 2026 a bumper year for migratory birds in gardens, says RSPB Cymru.

RSPB Cymru launched their annual Big Garden Birdwatch yesterday – the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

This year’s event takes place on 23, 24 and 25 January 2026, and experts say the recent cold spell in Wales coupled with the extreme cold weather that’s been seen across Europe, could mean an exciting year for the Big Garden Birdwatch.

People may even see larger numbers of migratory birds such as Fieldfare or Redwing in their local outside space.

These birds spend a large proportion of the year on the continent, but each year many fly from as far away as Poland and Scandinavia to spend the winters in the relatively mild UK. When there’s particularly cold weather, or less food availability on the continent, many more choose to make the journey.

Last year saw just 228 Redwing and Fieldfare recorded across Wales in the Big Garden Birdwatch (139 and 89 respectively).

25,791 people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch across Wales in 2025, counting more than half a million birds.

The survey provides a valuable snapshot of how our most common garden birds are faring and taking part is one positive way to take action for birds and nature.

The Birdwatch, which started in 1979, has become the UK’s biggest citizen science wildlife survey. Over that time, more than 200 million birds have been counted and over 12.6 million hours spent watching and counting garden birds.

People across Wales are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden or local park, or from their balcony, then send their results to the RSPB.

Alun Prichard, Director for Wales for RSPB Cymru, said: “When compared to places such as Iceland and Norway, the UK has relatively warm winters, and we get large numbers of migratory birds from all over Europe, which travel here seeking shelter, food, and water.

“But numbers change every year depending on what the weather is like there and here – with the recent cold spell you may see some surprise migratory visitors outside your window! But whether you see a Redwing, your regular local Robin, or even if you don’t see anything, every Birdwatch counts.

“By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and thousands of other nature lovers across Wales are helping us understand how garden birds are doing. Birds and wildlife are struggling right now. But you can make a difference.

“Anyone, anywhere, can take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch – even if you don’t have a garden! A park, balcony, allotment or window box will do. Simply spend one hour, one day this weekend counting the birds you see. It’s good for wildlife and evidence shows it’s good for our own wellbeing too.”

Since records began, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world. 2025 results revealed that the House Sparrow remained in the top spot for Wales. However, numbers were down 11% compared to 2024.

Starlings held on in Wales’ top three garden birds too, but numbers were the lowest ever on record.

However, more positively, average Blackbird counts went up with a 19% increase in 2025 compared to 2024.

Alun added: “Even on a dull day in January, our local birds bring a welcome dose of wildness and nature into our everyday lives. Take a moment to pause, to listen, to notice. We need nature, and nature needs us. By joining the Big Garden Birdwatch, you’re doing something positive for birds and for nature. Because when we act for nature together, we can do so much more.”

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2026, watch the birds on your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point over the three days. Only count the birds that land, not those flying over. Tell us the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

To take part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, visit the RSPB website.

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term, 6 January – 13 February 2026. Registration for Big Schools’ Birdwatch is now live. Further information can be found here.