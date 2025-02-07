Cold weather warning coming into force as temperatures plummet

A yellow cold weather warning is coming into force as temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 4C in parts of Wales overnight into the weekend, with a chance of snow in south Wales.

There is a chance of icy patches developing over the coming days, which could be a hazard, especially overnight.

Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South East from 9am on Friday until 9am on Tuesday.

This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.