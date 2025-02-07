Cold weather warning coming into force as temperatures plummet
A yellow cold weather warning is coming into force as temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 4C in parts of Wales overnight into the weekend, with a chance of snow in south Wales.
There is a chance of icy patches developing over the coming days, which could be a hazard, especially overnight.
Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South East from 9am on Friday until 9am on Tuesday.
This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.
“Further south we’re still likely to see through the weekend sub-zero temperatures.
“Rural parts of southern Wales could reach minus 4C from Friday overnight into the weekend.”
Mr Dixon said it would be a “cold period” but not “historically noteworthy”.
Day-time temperatures will be “slightly below” the average maximum for February which is 7C, he said.
Chance of snow
He said higher ground in south Wales could see a couple of centimetres of snow.
Saturday is likely to be a grey day for many, drier in the north but rain for many in the south of England, while showers will continue on Sunday but it will be a bit drier, according to Mr Dixon.
There is also a chance of wintry showers on Monday, which is something the Met Office is keeping an eye on, Mr Dixon said.
