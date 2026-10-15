Coleg Cymraeg’s mentoring scheme opens doors for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic pupils

Nation Cymru staff

The Coleg Cymraeg is inviting applications from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Welsh speakers to join its Sbarduno Scheme.

The mentoring scheme was established by the Coleg to support young people between the ages of 16 and 19 to develop and use their Welsh language skills as they continue their studies or move into the world of work.

Since it was established in 2023, over 30 learners have been part of the Scheme.

One of the scheme’s participants last year was Aidan Bowen from Barry, who was mentored by Zachary Mutuambizi, an Engineering student and presenter on the S4C programme Stwnsh Sadwrn.

Aidan said: “I benefitted so much from having a mentor, because I was able to identify with someone from a similar background and learn from him.

“I had five one-hour sessions with him, and we got to know each other very well. We discussed everything, from schoolwork to the next steps such as going to college or university, and the doors that are open to me through the medium of Welsh.

“The scheme gave me the confidence to become a National Ambassador for the Coleg, which has given me the opportunity to encourage others to see the value of Welsh.”

Another of the Scheme’s participants last year was Maryam Ali from Cardiff, who was mentored by Sara Yassine. Sara is a prominent voice speaking on diversity issues in the Welsh language community, regularly contributing to Golwg magazine as well as programmes on BBC Cymru and S4C.

Maryam said: “This Scheme came at the right time in my life. I wanted to go to university to study Social Work, and my mentor gave me support and guidance to prepare a strong application.

“I continue to use my Welsh at every possible opportunity, and I will certainly see the benefit of Welsh when I’ll be out on placement communicating with families as part of my course.

“The Scheme has also boosted my confidence to start a part-time job as a Play Worker in a Welsh-medium school. Being able to share my language with others is very important to me.”

Ffion Hughes, Senior Manager for Higher Education at the Coleg Cymraeg added: “The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that young people who are underrepresented in Welsh-medium tertiary education have the opportunity to discuss their future with a role model who understands their experiences and aspirations.

“Through this support, we can help them develop the confidence to see a future where their Welsh language skills are a natural part of their educational journey and career.”

“Equality and diversity is at the heart of the Coleg’s work. Although there is more work to be done to ensure fair representation across the sector, the Sbarduno Scheme is a positive step that sends a clear message that the Welsh language belongs to everyone, whatever their background.”

The Coleg welcomes applications from Welsh-speaking young people aged 16-19 from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background by 21 October.

Visit this page on the Coleg’s website for further information.

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