Collaborative efforts lead recovery after Storm Darragh

Thanks to recovery efforts led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and partners, most forest access routes within the Welsh Government Woodland Estate impacted by Storm Darragh have now been cleared.

In the wake of Storm Darragh’s destructive 90mph winds on 7 and 8 December, NRW’s land management teams have worked alongside local authorities, emergency services, utility companies, and members of the public to unblock access routes essential for emergency services and residential properties within the woodland estate.

This collaborative response has been vital as NRW continues to assess the extent of the damage to its forests and nature reserves across Wales.

Early assessments indicate significant impacts, with widespread areas of trees felled and many kilometres of forest roads, walking trails, and mountain bike routes obstructed by debris.

Gavin Bown, Head of Operations Mid Wales for NRW, said:

“Our initial efforts since Storm Darragh have focused on regaining access to forest roads used by residents and emergency services.

“The response has truly been a team effort. We are immensely grateful to our colleagues, contractors, local authorities, emergency services, utility companies, and members of the public for their incredible work to restore access.

“We know people will be looking forward to getting outdoors over the festive period. But while we continue to assess the damage to the land in our care and continue our work to clear trails, we’re asking people to avoid visiting our forests and reserves.

“We want to get our woodlands back to normal as soon as possible, but safety is our top priority, and the danger from falling trees or branches remains significant. Additionally, contractors will be operating large machinery in many of our forests as part of the clean-up operation, further increasing the risks to the public.”

The destructive high winds of Storm Darragh have left a significant mark on Wales, causing widespread damage to trees, woodlands, and forests. Private landowners are now facing challenges similar to those experienced by NRW.

In response, NRW has released guidance to assist private landowners in addressing the aftermath of the storm. The guidance clarifies when the felling of growing trees is permitted under exceptions in the Forestry Act.

Key exceptions include cases where trees pose an immediate and genuine danger to public safety, such as hazards to footpaths, roads, or nearby properties.

Additionally, exceptions apply to trees felled by or at the request of statutory undertakers, such as power and water companies, when trees have fallen onto power lines or obstruct roads and tracks necessary for safe access to these lines.

The guidance aims to support landowners in navigating the complexities of tree management following Storm Darragh.

Nick Fackrell, Senior Officer, Forest Regulation and Tree Plant Health, NRW, said:

“Generally in Wales under the Forestry Act, a felling licence granted by NRW is required for the felling of growing trees unless they are covered by an exception under the Act.

“If a landowner is claiming an exception from the requirement to seek a felling licence, such as where trees are posing an immediate danger, it’s their responsibility to record any evidence of how it applies to the felling they are intending to carry out.

“We strongly advise that they take multiple photographs of any situation where they are claiming an exception and record decisions made in their risk assessment and method statement for the task, and retain these records for at least three years.

“If landowners are unsure if an exception exists, then we strongly advise they consult a forestry professional or seek a felling licence.”

