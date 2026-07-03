Colleagues hailed as heroes after library manager’s six-hour medical ordeal

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A library manager who had only been in the role for a month has thanked colleagues for rushing to her aid when she suffered a “horrific” medical episode at work.

Lucy Jeffery, who feared she might be having a heart attack, said three of the seven staff who helped her at Gorseinon Library had come from other libraries in Swansea.

They stayed with Dr Jeffery for hours while waiting for paramedics before one of them drove her and her wife Anna Varadi, who had rushed back from work in Cardiff, to Morriston Hospital.

Dr Jeffery is now back at work having been diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, which affects the inner ear.

She recalled being in the kitchen of Gorseinon Library last Tuesday when she felt the room starting to spin. Within minutes she described being violently ill, sweating profusely, unable to walk or open her eyes, and experiencing tingling in her arms.

“At the time my colleagues and I feared that I was experiencing a heart attack,” she said. “When I was lying on the floor of the staff kitchen for six hours no fewer than seven colleagues from Swansea Council’s library team were unbelievably supportive, caring, and kept me going throughout the whole ordeal.”

The 34-year-old added: “It was horrific – the fear of not knowing what was happening.”

Dr Jeffery said the ambulance call handler eventually advised her colleagues to drive her to hospital and she remained there until just after 2am the following day.

Fortunately she already had an appointment lined up with a consultant following recent episodes of vertigo and an audiology assessment which confirmed a slight loss of hearing in her right ear.

She said “there was no hesitation” from the consultant that it was Meniere’s disease. The NHS describes it as a rare inner ear condition that can affect balance and hearing with symptoms including vertigo, hearing loss, loss of balance, and feeling or being sick. Meniere’s disease can’t be cured and over time those affected may lose more hearing and get constant tinnitus but treatment can help the symptoms.

“I had never even heard of it,” said Dr Jeffery, who has a doctorate in English literature. “I’m one of these people who has taken their health for granted.”

She said the vertigo she’d experienced in the weeks before the library drama wasn’t severe. She is now on medication, has made changes to her diet, and notified the DVLA and her motor insurance company.

Four years ago her father Allan Jeffery, suffered a cardiac arrest while out canvassing ahead of the local government elections and was given CPR by a former nurse – Liz Kift – whose door in Brynmill he happened to have knocked on. A nearby trainee doctor also helped save his life before paramedics arrived and took over. Mr Jeffery came round at Morriston Hospital and went on to be elected as a councillor for the first time.

“He’s a walking miracle and Liz [Kift] is a family friend now,” said Dr Jeffery. “She’s a nurse, my mum’s a nurse.”

Dr Jeffery, of Hafod, said she’ll need to make some adjustments following her diagnosis. She said “You think: ‘My gosh, this could interrupt my day at any point.’ But support from colleagues and family has made me think I can carry on – take things a bit easier but don’t look back.”