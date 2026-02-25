Colleagues rallly for ‘rock’ mum-of-two Fiona with incurable cancer

The humble bravery of a mum-of-two with incurable cancer has inspired colleagues from four Welsh hotels to step up to a £10,000 charity challenge.

The journey that Fiona Sellars is facing has sparked an emotional response from across the Everbright Hotels group, with staff determined to turn their admiration into action.

In a remarkable show of support, teams will walk and cycle from north Wales to Cumbria over 10 days to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

Around 100 colleagues will tackle the 200-mile route in relays as part of the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The challenge gets underway from the Belmont Hotel in Llandudno on April 7 and those taking part will be sent on their way with a gathering outside the nearby Llandudno Bay Hotel. The challenge is set to finish outside the George Hotel in Penrith on April 16.

Along the way the fundraisers will call at the group’s sister hotels, including The Wild Pheasant Hotel and Spa in Llangollen, Rossett Hall near Wrexham and Stone Cross Manor in Kendal.

Staff not taking part in the physical challenge will organise events and activities to boost the total as momentum builds across the company.

Fiona, the group’s Marketing and Business Development Support Manager who is known as Fi, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Since then she has been astonishing family and colleagues by the courageous way she has faced up to her illness, buoyed by her defiant mantra: ‘”It is what it is”.

Fiona, 57, who has worked at The George Hotel for 19 years, was “overwhelmed” when bosses told her they had chosen to support Breast Cancer Now after being deeply impressed by her courage.

She said: “I was taken aback to be honest. I am aware that I am currently unwell, but it is so humbling, it’s amazing to think they think so much of me.

“I knew we would be doing something for the 10th anniversary but I had no idea we would be supporting Breast Cancer Now.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed. I can’t thank them enough.”

Since the initial diagnosis, Fiona has gone through a whole host of treatment and care at various hospitals and cancer units including in Carlisle, Penrith, Newcastle, Whitehaven and Middlesbrough.

As well as undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, bone infusions, electro chemotherapy, and a left breast mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, Fiona was diagnosed with lymphoedema in 2024.

In March last year she was diagnosed with what is known as a “local reoccurrence” within the initial area, related to the primary cancer, for which she is receiving further treatment.

She was then diagnosed with a number of cancerous nodes under the right arm, prompting more treatment.

Fiona said: “I must have had about 54 rounds of treatment to date, and it’s a double whammy sometimes with immunotherapy and chemotherapy on a three-week cycle, and there has been surgery as well.

“I have treatment each week for three weeks, then have one week off the treatment.

“I’ve been told by so many people — family, friends, colleagues — that I’m strong and positive. The truth is, I don’t always feel that way, but I know the only option is to keep going.

“People sometimes ask, ‘Why haven’t you just curled up in a corner?’ And my answer is simple – why would I? Giving up has never felt like a choice.

“Of course, there are days when I don’t want to get out of bed, when treatment feels overwhelming and I think, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’

“I cry. I get frustrated. I feel exhausted. But this is the hand I’ve been dealt, and I choose to face it head on.

“Right now, my breast cancer is incurable, which means treatment is ongoing.

“For the foreseeable future, I’m living with the disease and continuing treatment — but I hold onto hope, because you never know what might be around the corner.”

Fiona said she takes her inspiration from her two daughters, 27-year-old Molly and Lola, 20.

She said: “We have been through so much together as a family and we’ve gone through some tough times.

“They tell me I am their rock, but they are mine as well.

“The girls, and my partner Gavin, have been so supportive.”

Fiona, who lives in Appleby, praised the way Everbright Hotels have supported her.

She said: “They have just been so good from my first diagnosis in 2022 to right now.”

Fiona said she hoped to take part in the start and the end of the challenge, though that would depend on the timing of her cancer treatment.

One of the colleagues Fiona has inspired is Becky Shields, general manager of The Wild Pheasant Hotel and Spa.

She will be doing her own separate challenge by cycling the route from North Wales to Cumbria in two days.

Becky, who lives in Oswestry, is timing her cycle so she arrives at the same time the main fundraising group reaches The George Hotel in Penrith.

Becky said: “Fi helped me with some marketing work a couple of years ago.

“It took a massive amount off my plate and I was extremely grateful for her help, she was so supportive.”

Everbright Hotels Operations Director Darryl Shaw said: “We wanted to celebrate our 10-year anniversary, it’s an important milestone for us.

“We were thinking what we could do to mark those 10 years and the answer was always within the business and that was to celebrate the strength and resilience Fiona has shown and continues to show. She has been an absolute Trojan.

“We all just wanted to do something which raises awareness in support of the challenge Fiona has faced over the last few years.

“The response from the staff to the challenge has been so positive, it has been overwhelming really how colleagues are so keen to help and support the cause.

“The last 10 years have been an incredible journey for us from the formation of the company and the business to now so we wanted to celebrate that with our staff and our customers.”

A JustGiving page has been set up for the £10,000 charity challenge. People can donate to the fund by visiting https://justgiving.com/page/everbright10yrbreastcancernow