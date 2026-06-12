College expansion plans move forward as talks open over former high school site

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a Welsh college to take over a former high school site to expand its campus can progress after council grants officers permission to enter talks.

The decision represented a full circle moment for the site, as 14 years ago Coleg Cambria first indicated its interest in the Groves High School site.

Since then the Grade II listed building has been in limbo as plan after plan – from turning it into a medical training school to transforming it into a National Art Gallery and Museum for Wales – fell through.

Now the site, which has been deteriorating and suffered vandalism for years, may soon have a new lease of life after the council’s Executive Board authorised the Chief Officer for Housing and Assets to agree terms with the college.

“White elephant is an understatement,” said council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard. “The council has considered a number of proposals for the site in the past, however, none have come to fruition largely because of the listing which was placed on it.

“This issue has never been a council problem. We’ve tried relentlessly. We’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this building back into use.

“Unfortunately it was used as a political football but those times are behind us and we can now move on. This money we’re spending on repairing it, maintaining it, making it wind and waterproof – because it’s listed we have to put the appropriate building materials back in place, like-for-like.

“It’s cost us a lot of money. I think we’ll be celebrating that at last we’ve got a future plan for the use of the Groves and it deserves it because of its history and heritage.”

Cost burden

Seconding the recommendation to allow the sale of the site to Coleg Cambria, Lead Member for Education Phil Wynn said: “The leader has outlined there is a cost burden to the education department.

“That’s money I would have preferred to be spent on our schools rather than keeping a redundant building empty. We’ve exhausted every opportunity that’s come our way to find a commercial use for that building.

“But the stars have finally aligned. Coleg Cambria clearly can see a need to expand their campus to provide additional educational provision for our young people.

“I hope that is welcomed by everybody, all councillors, everybody that lives within Wrexham because our young people are our future and we need additional educational provision to deliver vocational training.”

The current market value of the site is now to be determined by the District Valuer before terms can be agreed.

Extent of deterioration

An attempt by Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Andy Gallanders to ask how the Groves had been allowed to deteriorate to the point of not being wind or watertight and requiring security at a cost to the council was cut short by chair Cllr David Bithell.

However the proposals were unanimously supported.

Labour group leader Cllr Dana Davies said: “This is extremely positive. Coleg Cambria wouldn’t be approaching the council if they didn’t have the capital funding there for the investment.

“We are fortunate in Wrexham that we have the number one college in Wales located here and we need to be supportive of our youngsters and our learners that want those technical qualifications.

“It’s an opportunity for them and they’ve got another avenue aside from the academic routes here.

“I think on all fronts this is positive and I’d like to thank everybody involved. It’s been a long journey, we’ve had some disagreements around policy and politics but collectively, I believe this is the best outcome for that building and what it delivers with the future of education in Wrexham as well.”

Hermitage Cllr Graham Rogers added: “As a listed building, it’s become an eyesore.

“Wrexham is in the process of the City of Culture bid in 2029 and I firmly believe this building needs to come back.

“The way Wrexham is growing, it’s integral. Coleg Cambria are seeking suitable sites to expand into and the Groves site would be fit for this purpose. I don’t think anything can be said any better than that.”

Support

Cllr Corin Jarvis, who represents the Acton and Maesydre Ward that the Groves is situated in, joined the chorus of support.

“I really want to express my gratitude to everyone involved,” she said. “This is the top of the list for me. It’s been a big talking point in my ward for a very long time.

“I know from speaking with residents already that there is a real appetite for this to come through and to bring the regeneration that it needs, not just for the ward, but for the city centre as well.”

Following the decision MP for Wrexham Andrew Ranger said: “This is excellent news for Acton and Maesydre and Wrexham.

“There is a huge desire for a resolution for the Groves site and this is a significant step forward.

“This is also testament to the tireless representations of Cllr Corin Jarvis, former Cllr Becca Martin and those from surrounding wards. This has taken time but Coleg Cambria’s plans will extend education provision in our city.”