Colleges in Wales launch programme to tackle misogyny among male learners

Colleges in Wales are taking a stand against misogyny with two major events targeted at male learners this October, intended to drive change across the Further Education sector.

Funded through the Taith Pathway 2 Programme, the events will bring together learners, staff, and partners to respond to Estyn’s 2023 report Peer-on-peer sexual harassment among 16 to 18-year old learners in further education.

They mark the start of a two-year programme of activity to promote respectful relationships and build safer college communities across Wales.

Harmful attitudes

Internationally acclaimed speaker Matt Brown, founder of She Is Not Your Rehab, will headline both events in Cardiff and Wrexham. Sharing his own powerful story, Matt inspires young men to challenge harmful attitudes, break cycles of violence, and lead with respect.

Up to 400 male learners aged 16 and 17, from colleges across Wales, have been carefully selected as those most likely to benefit from attending.

The programme specifically targets learners from under-represented groups, providing them with opportunities to explore positive approaches to relationships and challenge harmful attitudes.

The south Wales event took place on Wednesday 1 October 2025 at Cardiff City Football Stadium, while the north Wales event will be held on Friday 3 October 2025 at Coleg Cambria, Yale Campus.

In South Wales, college leaders took part in an interactive co-design session with Our Voice Our Journey, shaping practical strategies to embed prevention, equality, and respect at the heart of college life.

In North Wales, selected learners will join workshops to explore their own experiences and help shape solutions that challenge misogyny and promote cultural change.

Action

David Hagendyk, Chief Executive of ColegauCymru, said: “These events demonstrate the FE sector’s determination to take a proactive lead on one of the most pressing challenges facing young people today.

“By working together, colleges in Wales are turning words into action – tackling misogyny at its roots, creating safe and supportive environments, and building a culture of respect and equality at the heart of college life.”

Taith Executive Director, Susana Galván Hernández, added: “Taith is proud to support this important project and the visit to Canada, which highlights the transformative power of international collaboration.

“By sharing ideas and learning from global partners, Welsh FE colleges are not only enriching the experiences of their learners and staff, but also bringing back new perspectives that will strengthen communities here in Wales.

“This is exactly what Taith was designed to achieve – broadening horizons, building connections, and inspiring lasting change.”

By equipping learners and staff with the tools to challenge harmful attitudes, Taith and colleges across Wales hope to shape safer, more inclusive futures, fostering college cultures that centre respect, equality, and opportunity.

Further information on the Taith Pathway 2 project can be found on the ColegauCymru website.